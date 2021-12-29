Parkland changing visitation rules due to increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

article

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, Parkland Memorial Hospital is limiting visitation hours.

Starting Friday, Dec. 31, the hospital will only allow people to visit inpatient care units from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Only one person will be allowed in single-occupancy rooms.

Those not on an approved visitor list will not be allowed in the hospital.

Patients must also stay in their appointed building and cannot go back and forth between Parkland facilities.

The hospital also asks those who need to be tested for COVID-19 to stay away from its emergency room and urgent care center, and use a pharmacy or testing site instead.

