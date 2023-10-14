UNT football fans enjoy the solar eclipse while watching game

Saturday’s eclipse got the attention of University of North Texas football fans. It took place during a game against Temple at DATCU Stadium.

Jennifer Dodd came with her daughter, who is a UNT sophomore, and her son, who is a senior.

"I used to be a science teacher. And so this is pretty cool to get to see, especially being out at the game."

"It’s super cool. I haven’t seen it in like person ever," Tyler Dodd said. "I’ve seen it on tv, but it’s nice to be out. Good weather today."

When fans weren’t watching Saturday’s game, they actually were looking toward the skies.

The eclipse is also known as the ‘ring of fire’ that showed up in the skies of the Western Hemisphere.

"It’s amazing," said fan Lisa Hicks. "I’ve never seen a total eclipse. As old as I am, I’ve never seen it before."

Cinematographer Marcus Jeffry Miller spent much of the game capturing the eclipse on his phone.

"What’s interesting, the moon is almost covering it now, but it’s still it seems like daylight. I was expecting it to get darker," he said.

The annular solar eclipse in Denton was at its maximum just before noon and ended just before 1:30 p.m.

When the moon lines up between the Earth and the sun, it leaves a blazing border.

"I don’t know. It’s just neat, you know," said eclipse watcher Debra Olivarez. "I’m not a science buff, but I just think it’s super cool."

Jamie Lopez got to see the rare celestial event with her daughters.

"It was cool. Wasn’t, it guys?" she said.