Ukrainian refugee family thankful to be in North Texas after long journey

A Ukrainian family is thankful to call North Texas home after a long and harrowing journey out of the war-torn country.

They wanted to share their story as a way to thank the many people who came together to help them start a new life in America.

When Jimmy Gaffney heard a family from Ukraine needed help getting established, he was amazed at just how much talent Eugene Sulkov had to offer.

"Eugene built this gate. I just gave dimensions," Gaffney said. "He came up with the whole design, welded it all."

Sulkov, a husband and father of three kids, ages 12,11, and 3, knew the morning of February 24 that his family had to escape.

"Sound of machine guns, bombs around us. We looked at each other and realized this is time," he said through a translator.

There were scenes of war just beyond his backyard.

Sulkov left behind his welding business and their home of 15 years in Kherson.

The city was occupied by Russia two weeks ago, as Russia called it annexation.

"I have a lot of emotions. Things I still don’t understand. Why? For who? what purpose?" Sulkov said.

At the Polish border, they witnessed another hard reality, men being forced to stay behind to protect their country.

"One man who was carrying two children, his wife, had two other kids. Kids were able to cross with mom, and he had to say behind," Sulkov recalled.

But the Sulkovs were allowed to stay together.

When they moved to Celina, where Blanc lives, and attended a bible study, the community quickly mobilized, helping Sulkov find welding work and get a home and furniture.

"Later, when I am on my feet, I want to help others," Sulkov said.

Sulkov said his wife and kids are adjusting well, and his son was even shocked to find out his 5th grade teacher speaks Russian.

"People who live in Texas, they are very kind," he added.

Sulkov said he has learned through it all.

"I know there will always be hardships. God promised he will always be with us," he said.

Sulkov is now working to get his application for asylum approved, learn English, and establish his welding business.