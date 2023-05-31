Expand / Collapse search

Tyler Seguin's assist helps young Dallas Stars fan score tickets to final game

A young hockey fan got to see a Dallas Stars playoff game in person thanks to an assist from one of the team's best players. Good Day chatted with Ethan Paradise and his mom about the special surprise.

DALLAS - Dallas Stars player Tyler Seguin helped a young fan score tickets to the team’s final game.

Ethan Paradise set up a lemonade stand earlier this week to raise money to buy tickets to Game 6 of the NHL Western Conference Finals.

When he came up short, he also posted a video on Instagram asking for donations.

"I was doing a lemonade stand to raise money to go to the game, but I didn’t have enough money so my mom said I should make a video to see if anyone could donate. So, I did that," Ethan said. 

Seguin saw the video and replied to ask Ethan for his Venmo account information. 

The Stars forward later sent Ethan a donation using his fiancée’s account. 

"He seems to be really involved with his fans and always looking to help out," said Lindsey Conry, Ethan’s mom. "I wasn’t surprised it was him, but I was surprised to get a response."

Ethan’s whole family got to watch the Stars take on the Vegas Golden Knights Monday at the American Airlines Center.

The Stars lost, but the family walked away with great memories.

"We still had a good time," mom said.