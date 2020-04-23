Two new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites to open in Tarrant County Friday

Tarrant County's judge said a delay in some reporting is partially to blame for the county’s high case total on Thursday.

It comes as new free testing sites open in the county.

There will be free drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites opening Friday in both Arlington and Fort Worth.

One is near the Parks Mall at Arlington, and will be run by the Arlington Fire Department.

It will start with 100 tests per day.

The other will be at the Walgreens on Camp Bowie Blvd., where Fort Worth PD officers got tested Thursday ahead of the public.

“Not too intrusive, you know, you have to swab yourself, but they give you instructions on how to do it and what to do so it’s relatively painless,” FWPD Assistant Chief Charlie Ramirez said.

Not everyone can show up at the Walgreens location. They must first complete an online assessment to see if they qualify.

There are about two dozen testing sites in Tarrant County, but none are funded by the federal government, like the two testing sites at the American Airlines Center and Ellis Davis Field House in Dallas.

That means most sites require an order from a doctor, and people must exhibit symptoms.

“In all of those situations, there are symptoms present that make that individual eligible for the test,” Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley explained.

“Have you had fever? Do you feel sick? Have you traveled to certain areas? Have you knowingly been exposed? It’s the same at all sites,” Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said.

On Thursday, Tarrant County reported 129 new cases, its highest daily increase so far, and the highest one-day increase for any county in North Texas.

Judge Whitley partially blamed a reporting delay, due to a slowdown of new software at Texas Department of Health Services.

“As well as we had some spikes in our long-term facilities. One in the Advent Health Care and I believe the other one was in the federal prison at Carswell,” Whitley said.

Tarrant County’s stay-at-home order expires April 30, when the statewide order expires.

Judge Whitley may make extensions based on new guidelines to be released by the governor next week.

He hopes the new expected guidelines don't call for places like restaurants and bars to open ahead of Cinco De Mayo.

“If anything, I would hope that we would wait until after that weekend to begin lessening the restrictions,” Whitley said.

