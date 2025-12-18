These North Texas teams are playing for football state championships

The Brief There are seven North Texas teams playing for UIL football state titles this year. The Gordon Longhorns won their third-straight title on Wednesday despite only playing one home game because a tornado destroyed their school's football field in May. The powerhouse teams from South Oak Cliff, Duncanville, and DeSoto are returning to AT&T Stadium in hopes of dominating once again.



High school football teams from across the state will head to AT&T Stadium in Arlington this week to play in the 2025-2026 Football State Championships.

Here’s a look at the teams from North Texas who are looking to bring home a title.

Gordon High School

The Gordon Longhorns defeated the Rankin Red Devils 69-22 on Wednesday for a Conference 1A Six-Man Division 1 championship.

This was Gordon’s third-straight state title. It means even more for the team this year because it follows a devastating EF-1 tornado in May that destroyed the school’s athletic facilities and dozens of homes.

The community recently debuted a new football stadium, rallying together to rebuild just in time for the team’s championship run.

Muenster High School

Muenster will take on Shiner at 11 a.m. on Thursday for the Conference 2A Division 2 championship.

Muenster has a 13-2 record and is looking to hand Shiner its first loss of the season.

Muenster is located in western Cooke County.

Grandview High School

Grandview faces Yoakum at 3 p.m. on Thursday for the Conference 3A Division 1 championship.

Grandview, located in Johnson County, is hoping to win its third state title following wins in 2018 and 2019.

Both teams in this division have 13-2 records.

Stephenville High School

Stephenville takes on Kilgore at 11 a.m. on Friday for the Conference 4A Division 1 championship.

The Stephenville Yellow Jackets hope to remain undefeated to earn a seventh state title against the 14-1 Kilgore Bulldogs.

Stephenville is in Erath County.

South Oak Cliff High School

Dallas South Oak Cliff will face Richmond Randle at 11 a.m. on Saturday for the Conference 5A Division 2 championship.

This is the fifth straight December that the Golden Bears have played in the title game. That has only been done six other times in UIL history.

The football dynasty began in 2021 when the Golden Bears became the first Dallas ISD program to win a championship in 63 years. The team would repeat in 2022, but has come up short for the past two years.

Richmond Randle is undefeated this season while Dallas South Oak Cliff has one loss.

Duncanville High School

Duncanville plays Galena Park North Shore at 3 p.m. on Saturday for the Conference 6A Division 1 championship.

The 12-1 Panthers are hoping to take home the school’s fourth state title.

This is also the sixth time in seven years that Duncanville and North Shore have played for the championship. Head Coach Reginald Samples said playing them never gets old.

"Not ever. Not for a state championship. I love it," he said.

North Shore has a 13-2 record for the season.

DeSoto High School

DeSoto faces Sheldon King at 7 p.m. on Saturday for the Conference 6A Division 2 championship.

After the Eagles knocked Southlake Carroll out of the playoffs last week, head coach Claude Mathis went on a passionate rant about his team.

"That’s what it says about DeSoto. We here. We’re nowhere else. We here. We’re going to be a God dang legacy. Love these kids. I’m tired of people talking about us. That’s all they do. They wanna talk about us and talk about us, write us off. Well, guess what? Our kids, they fight. Our coaches, they fight. We believe in one another," he said.

The 12-3 Eagles are also hoping for their fourth state title, while the 13-2 Panthers are playing for their first.