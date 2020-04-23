Dallas County reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 80 new cases

article

Dallas County health officials reported seven more deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 80 new cases.

Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted that he is "encouraged" by the number of cases, "which is once again lower than the average daily number for last week."

Last week was the deadliest week for the virus in Dallas County.

Thursday's new cases brings the total number of cases for the county to 2,763, and 72 deaths.

Officials said they expect the peak to hit Dallas County sometime over the next three weeks.

Tarrant County Public Health reported 129 new cases and another death.

Tarrant County now has 1,559 total cases and 45 deaths from the virus.

