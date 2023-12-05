Car smashes into Frisco restaurant

Customers at a Frisco restaurant were shocked when a car drove through a glass wall on Monday night.

FOX 4 viewer Gary Humphrey sent the video from the Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen and Bar in Frisco.

The restaurant is just across from the Dallas Cowboys practice facility, The Star.

It's not clear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

"Dinner and a show," one of the guests can be heard saying in the video.

The restaurant was still boarded up on Tuesday morning.