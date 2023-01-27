SUV crashes into Dallas restaurant, 4 hospitalized

An SUV crashed into a Far North Dallas restaurant during dinner time.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Speranza Italian Restaurant near Preston and Frankford roads.

The restaurant was open at the time, and some customers were injured.

Several ambulances responded to the scene to treat mostly minor injuries. Four people were taken to the hospital.

It’s not clear how serious the injuries are for those four people.

It’s also not yet known what caused the driver to crash into the restaurant or if the driver was among those injured.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said the building’s structural support was not damaged.