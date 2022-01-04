Truck crashes into Hurst fire station causing power outage

article

At least one person was hurt, and several people lost power when a truck hit the side of a building in Hurst.

The accident happened Tuesday morning just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Precinct Line Road and Cannon Drive.

Hurst police said the driver of a utility truck suffered a medical emergency and crashed into the side of Hurst Fire Station #1.

The driver was the only person hurt. He was taken to the hospital, but it’s not clear how series his injuries are.

Several utility poles were knocked over because of the crash.

Police said it caused a major power outage in the area that is expected to last for several hours.

