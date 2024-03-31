4 injured after trolley malfunctions at Eagle Mountain Lake

article

Four people were injured after being ejected from a trolley that carries people up and down from a cliff near Eagle Mountain Lake.

According to the Briar-Reno Fire Department, this happened just after noon on Saturday, in the 6100 block of Park Road.

Responding crews found two adults and two children were injured after they were ejected from a trolley that carries people from the top of a cliff to the bottom, where there is a boat dock.

One person had life-threatening injuries and was flown to a Fort Worth hospital.

The other three were taken to a hospital with "severe but non-life threatening injuries."

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led to these injuries.