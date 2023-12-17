Train derails in Parker County after crash with 18-wheeler

article

There was a train derailment near Aledo Sunday morning after it was involved in a crash with an 18-wheeler.

According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the derailment happened just before 10 a.m.

An 18-wheeler with an oversized load was southbound on FM 5 in Annetta when it became stuck while crossing the train tracks.

That’s when it was struck by a Union Pacific train that was heading to Fort Worth.

Two train engines and 17 train cars derailed after the crash.

The train conductor was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

FM 5 is expected to be closed until midnight while crews work to clear the scene.