Train derailment in Tarrant County causes traffic delays

A train derailment in Haslet, north of Fort Worth in Tarrant County, caused traffic trouble Monday morning.

The accident happened early Monday near the intersection of FM 156 and Avondale-Haslet Road.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Northwest ISD said it's in a neighborhood near an elementary school. That caused problems for some parents trying to drop off their kids.

Officials urged people to seek alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.

The cleanup is expected to take several hours.