Trackdown: Help find Ramon Zapata's killer

Farmers Branch police are looking for a capital murder suspect who they say killed an innocent person during a home invasion robbery in October of last year.

A case that included a Dallas police deadly shootout with one of five suspects in that home invasion.

The violent home invasion that left one man dead happened at 14228 Heritage Circle Drive on Oct. 13, 2022. Police say there were five suspects involved.

"A white Chevy Impala began driving around this parking lot for quite a length of time," explained an undercover Farmers Branch officer, who asked that his name not be revealed. "Four suspects got out of the vehicle, and then you see them run across the street to the apartment. They then proceeded up the stairs. kicked in the door and started going through the apartment, looking for various items of their interest."

Police say a person who lived there, Ramon Lemus Zapata, was not the person they were looking for, but he was killed. He and his wife were the only ones in the apartment at the time.

Police were able to identify five people of interest. Three were successfully taken into custody.

One of the suspects, 18-year-old Joey Fraire, was killed in a shootout with the Dallas Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit on Jan. 18, 2023.

Police are now looking for Tristan Calvillo, who is wanted for capital murder.

"Right now, he could look different. Obviously, I've seen him with long hair, seen him with short hair. He might have a goatee. He might not have a goatee," the detective said. "We need to locate him, not only because we believe he's a threat to the public if anybody confronts him, but at the same time the family of Mr. Lemus Zapata needs closure."

Police are urging the public to do the right thing.

"It's very important," the detective said. "We are talking about an individual who lost their life over a senseless act."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Farmers Branch Police Department at (972) 919-1406 or by email at farmersbranchtx.gov.