Dallas police to release video of deadly shootout with murder suspect Friday afternoon

Dallas police are expected to release new information and body camera footage on Friday afternoon of a shootout that sent an officer to the hospital and killed a capital murder suspect on Wednesday.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Bahama Drive in West Oak Cliff.

Dallas police say the officer was attempting to serve a capital murder warrant for 18-year-old Joey Fraire, who police said is one of several men wanted for an October murder out of Farmers Branch. They found him in a car.

Fraire allegedly refused police instructions to get out of the car and started shooting at the officer. That's when police returned fire.

An officer was shot in the foot and has been treated and released from the hospital.

Fraire was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Farmers Branch police believe Fraire was involved in a robbery plot that ended with the murder of a father in his own home in October.

About a week after the murder, court documents said Faire sent a picture to one of the suspects.

The picture showed someone "fanning out a large amount of money in a room with the Instagram handle" of the murder victim’s son.

Dallas police are expected to release the information and show the body camera footage at a news conference at 1 p.m.

You will be able to watch the news conference live on this page.

