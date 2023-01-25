Dallas police officer, capital murder suspect injured in apartment complex shootout

A Dallas police officer and a capital murder suspect were both injured in a shootout in an apartment complex parking lot on Wednesday afternoon.

Dallas police say the officer from the Fugitive Unit was attempting to serve a warrant to a capital murder suspect at the apartment complex on Bahama Drive.

The officer ordered both the driver and the passenger, who was the suspect, out of the vehicle, according to Dallas police.

Police say the driver complied and was taken into custody, the passenger remained in the car and fired shots at the officers.

Dallas PD says the officers then returned fire.

One officer was hit in the foot.

The suspect was hit by gunfire and is now considered to be in critical condition.

SKY 4 spotted a red sedan with a number of bullet holes in its back windshield in the parking lot of the complex.

Dallas police did not reveal the identity of the suspect, but said they were a capital murder suspect somewhere in North Texas.

More information is expected to be released at a later time.