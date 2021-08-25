Trackdown: Help find persons of interest rapping about Reginald Agnew Jr.'s murder, taunting police

This week’s Trackdown looks back at a Dallas murder first featured on Trackdown almost a year ago.

There have been no strong leads to who killed Reginald Agnew Jr.

Now, Det. Patty Belew hopes someone can identify the persons of interest in a video that shows them rapping about the attack on Agnew and mocking Dallas police.

It’s almost been a year since Agnew was killed and Det. Belew would not stop working this case.

In the video, it appears to be young teens rapping about the murder of Agnew and taunting police.

"That is very bold acting like, ‘Hey, we did this. The police don’t even know who did this and we're going to get away with murdering this young man,’" Det. Belew said.

Belew is hoping to identify these persons of interest seen in the rap video about the murder of Agnew, who was killed September 14, 2020.

"He came here to participate in a party at Club Tropics, and as he was leaving, he was shot and gunned down in this parking lot. He died right about this space here," Det. Belew said of the scene where Agnew was killed.

This case was featured on Trackdown on Sept. 30, 2020.

Nothing turned up for investigators immediately after the murder, but Det. Belew kept digging. She then found a rap video about that night on social media.

"In the video, there’s a group of young men actually rapping about the murder and then saying the police don’t even know who did it, so I’m asking the public to help identify the people in the video singing about the murder of Reginald Agnew," Belew said.

Identifying the persons of interest in the video is Det. Belew’s best possible lead in getting to a suspect over the past year.

"I don't want to ever give up investigating a case," Belew said. "Although I may get other cases, in the back of my mind, I'm still thinking about the other case I have not solved yet."

She’s hoping to solve this case to help Agnew’s family get some closure into who killed him.

"If I can get the community to help me to solve this, I can give that family some closure. Every family deserves closure," she added.

Club Tropics has since closed, but Agnew’s murder remains an open case.

Crime Stoppers offering a reward for information.

Anyone with details about this case or the persons of interest in the video is asked to call Det. Belew at 214-671-3603.