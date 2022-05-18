Trackdown: Help find Duvonta Lampkins' killer

Dallas homicide detectives need help finding out who killed a former OU football player.

They're hoping surveillance of two men and a missing personal item belonging to the victim can generate leads.

The shooting happened May 5 in the 500 block of South Ervay Street near Dallas City Hall around 10 p.m. Dallas police responded to a 911 called at an Airbnb room there.

"When Dallas police officers responded and entered the room, they discovered the complainant Duvonta Lampkins was deceased," explained Dallas Homicide Det. Josue Rodriquez.

Lampkins grew up in the Houston are and played football at the University of Oklahoma but was cut before the season started back and was in the process of relocating back to Texas. His friends had put him up at an Airbnb in Dallas and was gonna move out the very next day before the shooting happened.

Former OU football player fatally shot in Dallas

"We obtained some video surveillance that shows two people of interest," Rodriquez said. "One individual that’s in the white t-shirt and the baseball cap has a tattoo that’s on his forearm on his left arm. The other individual is dressed in all black has a hoodie. He's on his phone almost the entire time. He also has some black and green looking shoes."

Video shows Lampkin leaving the Airbnb the day before he's shot to death. The backpack he's wearing that held his valuables is missing.

"The backpack has a skyline wrapped around the entire bag. Half of it is black and white. The other half of it is black and a yellow-gold color. It also has a red emblem on the right side of the backpack," Rodriquez described. "What we're hoping is that someone notices the backpack because it’s very distinguishable, and we're hoping they will be able to provide us the information of anybody that has been seen wearing it or with it on or about May 5, 2022.

Rodriguez hopes someone in the community can help ID the two individuals in the video and to provide any information if they've seen this backpack around.

Advertisement

Anyone with info is urged to contact Det. Rodriquez at (214) 605-1557or by email at josue.rodriquez@dallascityhall.com.