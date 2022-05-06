Former OU football player fatally shot in Dallas

article

Police are investigating the murder of a former University of Oklahoma Sooner football player in Downtown Dallas.

Du'Vonta Lampkin, 25, was found dead from a gunshot wound at an apartment on South Ervay Street shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police said two friends went to check on him after he stopped answering phone calls.

What led up to the shooting is still being investigated by police, though Lampkin's backpack, cell phone, and wallet are missing.

Lampkin played high school football in the Houston area and three seasons as defensive tackle for OU from 2015 to 2017.

The University of Oklahoma football program posted condolences to Lampkin’s family.