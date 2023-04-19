Trackdown: Police seek Deep Ellum shooter who killed 2, including innocent bystander

This week's Trackdown looks at a shooting last month at a Deep Elum bar that killed two people.

One of those was a 30-year-old mother from Houston who was hit by one of the many bullets fired.

Police said the other victim, a man, was targeted, but they don't know why.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. back on March 15, as police said the male victim, Rickey Gossett, was walking on the sidewalk in front of the Bitter End nightclub on Elm Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.

The shooter was using a nine-millimeter with an extended magazine, according to police.

Gossett was hit multiple times and died from his injuries.

So too did Danielle Jones, who was a visitor to Dallas and an unintended victim.

"He walks up to the patio and shoots, starts shooting at Mr. Gossett, the victim. Shoots multiple times at him, and then turns around and run sback northbound on Malcolm X into the parking area," Dallas PD Det. Kofi Sapon-Amoah said. "A stray bullet from him shooting Mr. Gossett enters the glass panel in the bar and kills victim Danielle Jones…who left behind a child. An innocent woman from Houston who was here on a spring break celebration with some family members."

Investigators said the shooter appeared to be targeting Gossett, but they don’t why.

Police are hoping someone will recognize the shooter, as he was wearing unique clothing.

"He's got on some black top and black bottoms with orange writing on the front. We can't really tell what it is, but some orange writing. We think anybody who knows him will see that and probably be able to figure it out. He has on some black and white Nike shoes," Det. Sapon-Amoah.

The detective said it’s also possible he may have told someone what his did.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sapon-Amoah at 214-329-8919 or email kofi.sapon-amoah@dallaspolice.gov.