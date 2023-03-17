Innocent bystander killed in Deep Ellum nightclub shooting was single mother

Friends say a Houston woman who died after being struck by a stray bullet in Deep Ellum early Wednesday morning was a single mother in town for spring break.

Danielle Jones was inside Bitter End, at the corner of Malcolm X Boulevard and Elm Street, when she was shot.

Police say the gunman shot 37-year-old Rickey Gossett on an outdoor patio, killing him, and one of the bullets went through a window, striking Jones inside.

Friends say the 30-year-old was a loving mother, who worked multiple jobs to give her 8-year-old son a better future.

"She's that person that if you need to be…if you need someone to lift your spirits, you would call Danielle. She has a joke for you. She can't be serious. Like, I feel like even though she's gone now, she has sent me signs because I know her humor," Jones’ friend, Brittney Hicks, said.

Police say the gunman was wearing a black ski mask and ran north on Elm Street after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas police.