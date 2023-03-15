Deep Ellum nightclub shooting kills 2, including innocent bystander

Two people are dead after a shooting in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas. Police are still looking for the shooter.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday as police said a male victim was walking on the sidewalk in front of the Bitter End nightclub on Elm Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.

Someone opened fire, hitting the man as he reached the patio. He died at the hospital.

Police said it does appear the man was targeted.

The gunfire also hit a woman who was inside the club and not involved.

She too was taken to the hospital and died from her injuries.

Police have already interviewed a number of people who witnessed the deadly attack.

They’re also reviewing security video in hopes of developing more detailed information about the suspect who opened fire.

That suspect ran off after the shooting and remains at large.

Meanwhile, investigators are still looking for the men involved in another shooting in Deep Ellum just over a month ago.

A musician was shot on Feb. 12 just after performing at a club on Commerce Street.

RELATED: Musician hit by stray bullet in Deep Ellum thankful for support as he continues recovery

Police said two men were shooting at each other outside the club and in the hail of bullets, Cameron Cooper was badly hurt. He is still recovering.