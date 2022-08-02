Trackdown Arrest: Tip leads to Cornelius Williams’ suspected killer

article

Another murder suspect featured on Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown series was caught.

Dallas police said a tip in January led them to Royse Reed. He’s now charged with killing Cornelius Williams.

Trackdown: Help find Cornelius Williams' killer

Williams was shot in the parking lot of Baylor University Medical Center in November.

He had gone to the ER for treatment and had just been released. Video shows him approach two vehicles in the parking as he’s leaving and then he’s shot.

The disabled veteran died nearly a week later, leaving behind a wife that he served as caregiver for and children.

Reed’s arrest is the 110th credited to Trackdown and FOX 4 viewers.