Trackdown: Nycholas Shield’s suspected killer arrested

Police have arrested a suspect in a case that was featured on FOX 4’s Trackdown.

According to the Dallas Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Sean Alford was arrested on Tuesday in Sweetwater, Texas.

Sean Alford (2019) (Dallas SO)

Alford is accused of killing Nycholas Shields near the Valero Gas Station at Walnut Hill and Composite Drive in Northwest Dallas on Sept. 9.

Investigators said the 31-year-old was stopped at the light in his Cadillac around 11:20 p.m. when he was ambushed.

"Several cars back in line, the suspect vehicle stopped. They were waiting. You see a suspect exit the passenger side of that vehicle, ran straight to my victim's car, fired several shots through the window, ran back to the suspect vehicle and fled the location," said Det. Jake Morgan with the Dallas Police Department told FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb in December.

Featured article

Police haven’t yet released details on how they identified the suspect or the motive for the shooting.

Alford is in jail in Sweetwater and will be brought back to Dallas to face a murder charge.