Trackdown: Help find Nychlos Shields' killer

In this week's Trackdown, Dallas police hope you can help solve the murder of a Memphis man who recently moved to North Texas.

New surveillance video, released by detectives, shows the stoplight shooting of Nycholas Shields.

Shields was shot near the Valero Gas Station at Walnut Hill and Composite Drive in Northwest Dallas on Sept. 9.

Investigators say the 31-year-old was stopped at the light in his Cadillac around 11:20 p.m. when he was ambushed.

"Several cars back in line, the suspect vehicle stopped. They were waiting. You see a suspect exit the passenger side of that vehicle, ran straight to my victim's car, fired several shots through the window, ran back to the suspect vehicle and fled the location," said Dallas Police Detective Jake Morgan.

Police say they are still investigating the reason behind the shooting.

"We've heard a few different rumors from some witnesses on the street and stuff that say there are several people that he may have had on-going feuds with," said Det. Morgan.

Investigators say the suspect's vehicle is a black Hyundai sedan.

"We're not positive on the exact model that it might be, but we do have clear images of the wheel type and video of it circling the La Quinta Inn next door, where I think he was looking for the victim specifically," said Det. Morgan.

The video shows the Hyundai circling the area around the hotel.

"I believe he was looking for the victim very specifically and when they saw their chance, they took it," said Det. Morgan.

Police are asking anyone who recognize the vehicle or anyone who has heard rumors about the suspects to give them a call.

You can email Detective Morgan at jake.morgan@dallaspolice.gov or give him a call or text at 214-425-9905.





