Toys for Tots 2022: Rockwall County Toy Donation Locations
The primary goal of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots is, through the gift of a new toy, to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America's less fortunate children.
Local Toy Drop Sites
5013 Tactical: James Adcox
11/10/2022 - 12/17/2022
10am-6pm Tuesday - Saturday
2740 Hwy 276 #400, Rockwall, Texas, 75032
469-887-0207
5013tacticaltx@gmail.com
Alders Rockwall: Daisy Rocha
11/01/2022 - 12/17/2022
M-F 8 to 5, Sat 10 to 5, Sun 1 to 5
1196 TL Townsend Dr, Rockwall, Texas, 75087
469-479-8547
j1476.assistant1@capstonemanagement.com
Edward Jones: Starla Howell
11/07/2022 - 12/17/2022
8-5pm
2850 Shoreline trl ste 301, Rockwall, Texas, 75032
972-772-0407
starla.howell@edwardjones.com
Harbor Mail: Alma McClintock
11/09/2022 - 12/17/2022
9:00-5:00
3021 Ridge Road, Suite 101, Rockwall, Texas, 75032
972-722-3807
almamcc75@hotmail.com
Haute Salon: Carolina Herrera
11/16/2022 - 12/07/2022
10am-6pm
453 Laurence Dr, Heath, Texas, 75032
469-338-5050
cherrera@otsalon.com
Hwy 205 & Quail Run Starbucks: Vania Farmar
11/18/2022 - 12/17/2022
5AM-9PM
1945 N GOLIAD ST, ROCKWALL, Texas, 75087
214-663-2200
us1935837@starbucks.com
Keller Williams Rockwall: Chris Dorward
11/16/2022 - 12/07/2022
M-F 9 to 5
2701 Sunset Ridge Dr #109, Rockwall, Texas, 75032
214-325-1114
frontdesk552@kw.com
Lowrance Dental : Chloe
11/14/2022 - 12/17/2022
M-Th 8:00-5:00
1350 Summer Lee Dr, Rockwall, Texas, 75032
972-771-9036
lowrancedentaldds@gmail.com
RE/MAX HERITAGE: Nicole Muldoon
10/03/2022 - 12/17/2021
9:00-4:00
411 S Elm Street, Royse City, Texas, 75189
469-744-4742
nicole@grahamrealtygroup.org
Rock Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care: Rebecca Byers
11/18/2022 - 12/17/2022
8:30a - 5:00p
720 East Ralph Hall Pkwy, ROCKWALL, Texas, 75032
469-757-8300
rebecca.byers@legendseniorliving.com
Savannah Bur State Farm: Savannah Bur/ Laurie Frie/ Shasta Bendal
11/28/2021 - 12/17/2021
9-5
4264 State Hwy 66 Suite 30, Caddo Mills , Texas, 75135
903-213-4119
laurie.frie.fbc1@statefarm.com
Signature Smile: Julie Nichols
11/15/2022 - 12/06/2022
M-F 8:30 to 6
554 W Interstate 30, Royse City, Texas, 75189
469-721-6774
info.roysecity@signaturesmiledfw.com
Splash Pad Pool Builder: Margaret Pearce
11/14/2022 - 12/16/2022
8-5
5593 TX 276 Suite 107, Royse City, Texas, 75189
214-971-7665
margaret.pearce@splashpadpoolbuilder.com
Woodlands at the Preserve (Leasing Office): Jennifer Goodwin
11/18/2022 - 12/17/2022
10am- 5pm Monday Through Saturday
4501 North Garland Ave , Garland , Texas, 75040
214-227-5145
woodlandspreservemgr@cushwake.com
Wren + Willow: Jordan Toal
11/01/2022 - 12/17/2022
10AM-6PM Tues-Sat
114 E Rusk Street, Rockwall, Texas, 75087
469-769-1311
hello@thewrenwillow.com
FOX 4 is a proud sponsor and will be collecting new, unwrapped toys this year at several locations.
FOX 4 Toys For Tots Events
Tuesday, Nov. 29
3500 Camp Bowie Blvd Fort Worth, Texas 76107
Time: 5-9 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Mansfield Performing Arts Center
1110 West Debbie Lane, Mansfield, Texas 76063
Time: 5-10 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
Riders Field
7300 Roughriders Trail, Frisco, Texas 75034
Saturday, Dec. 3
McDonald's
18751 IH 635, Mesquite, Texas 75150
Time: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Donate Online:
Please also consider a cash donation. The Marines get a discount from toy distributors and can make every dollar stretch farther. When you make a donation online, your donation is automatic, and the Marines can use their discount to buy 2 to 3 toys for every dollar donated Your online cash donation can help ensure North Texas children in need will have toys for Christmas.