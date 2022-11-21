Toys for Tots 2022: Rockwall County Toy Donation Locations

FOX 4 App users click on your location here: Dallas Kaufman Tarrant Rockwall Johnson Mansfield

The primary goal of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots is, through the gift of a new toy, to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America's less fortunate children.

For more information on how you can help click here.

Local Toy Drop Sites

5013 Tactical: James Adcox

11/10/2022 - 12/17/2022

10am-6pm Tuesday - Saturday

2740 Hwy 276 #400, Rockwall, Texas, 75032

469-887-0207

5013tacticaltx@gmail.com

Alders Rockwall: Daisy Rocha

11/01/2022 - 12/17/2022

M-F 8 to 5, Sat 10 to 5, Sun 1 to 5

1196 TL Townsend Dr, Rockwall, Texas, 75087

469-479-8547

j1476.assistant1@capstonemanagement.com

Edward Jones: Starla Howell

11/07/2022 - 12/17/2022

8-5pm

2850 Shoreline trl ste 301, Rockwall, Texas, 75032

972-772-0407

starla.howell@edwardjones.com

Harbor Mail: Alma McClintock

11/09/2022 - 12/17/2022

9:00-5:00

3021 Ridge Road, Suite 101, Rockwall, Texas, 75032

972-722-3807

almamcc75@hotmail.com

Haute Salon: Carolina Herrera

11/16/2022 - 12/07/2022

10am-6pm

453 Laurence Dr, Heath, Texas, 75032

469-338-5050

cherrera@otsalon.com

Hwy 205 & Quail Run Starbucks: Vania Farmar

11/18/2022 - 12/17/2022

5AM-9PM

1945 N GOLIAD ST, ROCKWALL, Texas, 75087

214-663-2200

us1935837@starbucks.com

Keller Williams Rockwall: Chris Dorward

11/16/2022 - 12/07/2022

M-F 9 to 5

2701 Sunset Ridge Dr #109, Rockwall, Texas, 75032

214-325-1114

frontdesk552@kw.com

Lowrance Dental : Chloe

11/14/2022 - 12/17/2022

M-Th 8:00-5:00

1350 Summer Lee Dr, Rockwall, Texas, 75032

972-771-9036

lowrancedentaldds@gmail.com

RE/MAX HERITAGE: Nicole Muldoon

10/03/2022 - 12/17/2021

9:00-4:00

411 S Elm Street, Royse City, Texas, 75189

469-744-4742

nicole@grahamrealtygroup.org

Rock Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care: Rebecca Byers

11/18/2022 - 12/17/2022

8:30a - 5:00p

720 East Ralph Hall Pkwy, ROCKWALL, Texas, 75032

469-757-8300

rebecca.byers@legendseniorliving.com

Savannah Bur State Farm: Savannah Bur/ Laurie Frie/ Shasta Bendal

11/28/2021 - 12/17/2021

9-5

4264 State Hwy 66 Suite 30, Caddo Mills , Texas, 75135

903-213-4119

laurie.frie.fbc1@statefarm.com

Signature Smile: Julie Nichols

11/15/2022 - 12/06/2022

M-F 8:30 to 6

554 W Interstate 30, Royse City, Texas, 75189

469-721-6774

info.roysecity@signaturesmiledfw.com

Splash Pad Pool Builder: Margaret Pearce

11/14/2022 - 12/16/2022

8-5

5593 TX 276 Suite 107, Royse City, Texas, 75189

214-971-7665

margaret.pearce@splashpadpoolbuilder.com

Woodlands at the Preserve (Leasing Office): Jennifer Goodwin

11/18/2022 - 12/17/2022

10am- 5pm Monday Through Saturday

4501 North Garland Ave , Garland , Texas, 75040

214-227-5145

woodlandspreservemgr@cushwake.com

Wren + Willow: Jordan Toal

11/01/2022 - 12/17/2022

10AM-6PM Tues-Sat

114 E Rusk Street, Rockwall, Texas, 75087

469-769-1311

hello@thewrenwillow.com

FOX 4 is a proud sponsor and will be collecting new, unwrapped toys this year at several locations.

FOX 4 Toys For Tots Events

Tuesday, Nov. 29

3500 Camp Bowie Blvd Fort Worth, Texas 76107

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Mansfield Performing Arts Center

1110 West Debbie Lane, Mansfield, Texas 76063

Time: 5-10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2

Riders Field

7300 Roughriders Trail, Frisco, Texas 75034

Saturday, Dec. 3

McDonald's

18751 IH 635, Mesquite, Texas 75150

Time: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Donate Online:

Please also consider a cash donation. The Marines get a discount from toy distributors and can make every dollar stretch farther. When you make a donation online, your donation is automatic, and the Marines can use their discount to buy 2 to 3 toys for every dollar donated Your online cash donation can help ensure North Texas children in need will have toys for Christmas.