Toys for Tots 2022: Dallas County, Kaufman County and Arlington Toy Donation Locations
FOX 4 App users click on your location here: Dallas Kaufman Tarrant Rockwall Johnson Mansfield
The primary goal of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots is, through the gift of a new toy, to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America's less fortunate children.
For more information on how you can help click here.
Local Toy Drop Sites:
Minol Center: Robert Carter
10/21/2022 - 12/12/2022
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
15280 ADDISON RD, SUITE 100, Facility Manager's Office, ADDISON, Texas, 75001
972-421-2653
rcarter@minolusa.com
Storage Plus of Arlington: Trish Thomas or Harold Koppe
10/17/2022 - 12/09/2022
9:30 am till 5:30 Monday thru Saturday. 1:00 pm till 5:00 pm Sunday
2330 W. Green oaks Blvd., Arlington, Texas, 76016
817-429-0002
customercare@storageplusofarlington.com
Texas Health Fitness Center - Arlington: Azul Farrera
10/31/2022 - 12/21/2022
7am-5pm
800 W Randol Mill rd, Arlington, Texas, 76012
720-375-3260
azul@fxwell.com
Blair Automotive: Heather Young
11/28/2022 - 12/22/2022
Monday- Friday 7:30am-5:30pm
2125 Chenault Dr, Carrollton, Texas, 75006
214-601-6689
heather@blairautomotive.com
Amazon FTW9: Ross Gaw
11/02/2022 - 12/21/2022
24 hours/ 7 days per week
944 W Sandy Lake Rd, Coppell, Texas, 75019
940-257-3338
gawros@amazon.com
House of Healing: Summer Hanson
11/01/2022 - 12/23/2022
M-Sat 10am-7pm; Sun 12pm-5pm
8550 Plano Rd., #101, Dallas, Texas, 75238
214-686-6135
summer@cbddallas.com
Aster: Emmanuel Zamora
11/14/2022 - 12/21/2022
9-6
3611 Congress Avenue, Dallas, Texas, 75219
469-575-3611
ezamora@tollbrothers.com
Texas Health Fitness Center: Azul Farrera
10/31/2022 - 12/21/2022
6am-7pm
5721 Phoenix Dr, Dallas, Texas, 75231
720-375-3260
azul@fxwell.com
Amazon-CXO: Cedric Johnson
10/31/2022 - 11/12/2022
9am-7pm
8190 Park Ln Suite 351, Dallas , Texas, 75231
225-368-7457
qcedrijo@amazon.com
Jet Access Aviation: Maureen Dyke
11/13/2022 - 12/11/2022
6 am - 8 pm
5303 Challenger Dr, Dallas, Texas, 75237
765-265-0449
mdyke@flyja.com
Grifols Biomat Dallas: Melody Lang
11/01/2022 - 12/15/2022
Monday
8057 W. Virginia Dr, Dallas, Texas, 75237
972-572-0034
melody.lang@grifols.com
The Reserve of North Dallas: lauren miller
10/20/2022 - 12/20/2022
24
12271 Coit Road, Dallas, Texas, 75251
817-946-1413
laurenm@seniorlifestyle.com
Silver Sage Family Dentistry: Kimberly Arreola, USMC Retired
11/01/2022 - 12/15/2022
Mon-Thurs 8am-5pm
6650 N BEACH ST, STE 111, FORT WORTH, Texas, 76137
760-533-7357
kimberlyarreola0528@yahoo.com
METHODIST FAMILY HEALTH CENTER FIREWHEEL: TRISHA NOORANI
10/18/2022 - 12/22/2022
7:00-4:00 M-F
4430 LAVON DR, SUITE 350, GARLAND, Texas, 75040
972-530-8590
trishanoorani@mhd.com
CubeSmart : Jonathan Hall
11/24/2022 - 12/23/2022
09:30 - 18:00 M-F 08:30-17:00 Sat
2375 Arapaho Rd, Garland, Texas, 75044
972-530-2000
store0749@cubesmart.com
International Leadership of Texas, Garland High School, Marine Corps JROTC: LtCol Chris Fears
11/12/2022 - 11/18/2022
8 AM - 4 PM
4413 N Shiloh Road , Garland, Texas, 75044
469-720-1335
cfears@iltexas.org
FRASCH: Zeltzin Johnson
12/05/2022 - 12/23/2022
8:00am - 5:00pm
1425 AVENUE R, GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, 75050
817-966-3651
zj@frasch.com
Penske Logistics: Iris Ramires
11/01/2022 - 12/02/2022
5am to 5pm
730 E. Trinity Blvd, Grand Prairie, Texas, 75050
469-767-5461
iris.ramires@penske.com
Irving Golf Club: Ernie Torres
11/01/2022 - 12/09/2022
8am-6pm
Irving Golf Club, IRVING, Texas, 76058
469-271-9706
nordberg90@gmail.com
Controlled Products Systems Group: George Gonos
11/01/2022 - 12/13/2022
9:00-4:00
3008 Skyway Circle South, Irving , Texas, 75038
972-445-7711
dallas@controlledproducts.com
Town East Ford: Carleigh Schriver-Sierra
11/28/2022 - 01/02/2023
service/ bodyshop /parts 7am - 6pm new/used sales 8:30am-8pm
18411 LBJ freeway , mesquite, Texas, 75150
972-682-1250
cschriver@vtaig.com
Transportation Services Inc: Nicole Pellegrino
10/24/2022 - 12/15/2022
6am - 6pm 7 days a week
3900 Forney Road, Mesquite, Texas, 75149
214-802-1651
npellegrino@tsitrucks.com
Pavillion Bank: Dawn Jackson
11/28/2022 - 12/16/2022
M-F 8:30am - 4:30pm
1200 W Campbell Rd, Richardson, Texas, 75080
972-380-0700
djackson@pavillionbank.com
PCI Health Training Center : Brittani Stevens
11/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
9AM-6PM
1300 International Pkwy, Richardson, Texas, 75081
214-576-2600
bstevens@pcihealth.com
World Finance Corporation: email
10/31/2022 - 11/24/2022
9am-5:30pm
528 S Saginaw Blvd, Saginaw , Texas, 76179
817-306-5124
ggarcia1539218@gmail.com
Kindred Homes: Veronica Frunzi
11/01/2022 - 12/01/2022
10am-5pm
2106 E. State Highway 114 Ste. 301, Southlake, Texas, 76092
817-276-3408
vfrunzi@kindredhomes.com
FOX 4 is a proud sponsor and will be collecting new, unwrapped toys this year at several locations.
FOX 4 Toys For Tots Events
Tuesday, Nov. 29
3500 Camp Bowie Blvd Fort Worth, Texas 76107
Time: 5-9 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Mansfield Performing Arts Center
1110 West Debbie Lane, Mansfield, Texas 76063
Time: 5-10 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
Riders Field
7300 Roughriders Trail, Frisco, Texas 75034
Saturday, Dec. 3
McDonald's
18751 IH 635, Mesquite, Texas 75150
Time: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Donate Online:
Please also consider a cash donation. The Marines get a discount from toy distributors and can make every dollar stretch farther. When you make a donation online, your donation is automatic, and the Marines can use their discount to buy 2 to 3 toys for every dollar donated Your online cash donation can help ensure North Texas children in need will have toys for Christmas.