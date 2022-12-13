Toys for Tots 2022: Ellis County Toy Donation Locations
The primary goal of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots is, through the gift of a new toy, to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America's less fortunate children.
Local Toy Drop Sites
VFW Post 7106 (Ennis, TX)
10/01/2021 - 12/15/2022
Mon - Sun / 12pm - 12am
3100 N. I-45 Service Rd., Ennis, Texas, 75119
vfw7106@gmail.com
Magness Party Barn at Magness Ranch
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
9am till 5pm
1132 Stacks Road, Ennis, Texas, 75119
pashiab@aol.com
Ennis Chiropractic
09/30/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-F, 7am-5pm
109 NW Main St, Ennis, Texas, 75119
sharon.spineworx@gmail.com
Refiners Fire Ministries International (RFMI)
09/30/2022 - 12/12/2022
Wed 6:00pm - 8:30pm / Sun 9:00am - 11:30am
1611 W. Ennis Ave., Ennis, Texas, 75119
info@refinersfire.org
Bluebonnet City Grill
12/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
Tue, Wed, Thu 11am-7pm; Fri, & Sat 7am-9pm; Sun 7am-3pm
305 SW Main St., Suite C, Ennis, Texas, 75119
catereddelightsllc@gmail.com
Ennis Fire Department
09/30/2022 - 12/12/2022
Mon- Fri: 8am - 5pm
1700 Lake Bardwell Drive, Ennis, Texas, 75119
bschlottman@ennistx.gov
City of Ennis Parks & Recreation Department
10/01/2022 - 12/08/2022
8am-5pm
500 Lake Bardwell Drive, Ennis, Texas, 75119
david.casarez@ennistx.gov
Bluebonnet Spirit Shop
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
Weds-Fri 11am-7pm and Sat 9am-5pm
204 W Knox St, Ennis, Texas, 75119
asmith@ennistx.gov
Ennis Public Library
09/30/2022 - 12/12/2022
MTWF 10am-6pm, TH 10am-8pm, SAT 10am-2pm
501 W. Ennis Ave., Ennis, Texas, 75119
library@ennistx.gov
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 361 Ennis
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-F 3-9, Sat & Sun Noon-9
706 Rumbo Road, Ennis, Texas, 75119
ala361ennis@gmail.com
Farm Bureau Insurance
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-F 8am-5pm
911S, CLAY ST, Ennis, Texas, 75119
eduke@txfb-ins.com
The GROOM ROOM
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
Tue-Sat 9am-5pm
1200 Dolfie Lane suite 109, Ennis, Texas, 75119
danajjf1993@yahoo.com
Healing Touch Wellness Spa
10/03/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-F 10-2
300 W Crockett, Ennis, Texas, 75119
dsaxonmassage@gmail.com
Boom Beauty & Boutique
10/03/2022 - 12/12/2022
10-6 M-S
112 & 114 N Dallas St, Ennis, Texas, 75119
boomboutique114@gmail.com
Sugar Ridge Winery
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
tue-sat 10am-8mp
353 Surg Ridgr rd, Ennis, Texas, 75119
michele@sugarridjewinery.com
Ennis Parks & Recreation
12/07/2022 - 12/07/2022
6-8 PM
500 Lake Bardwell Drive, Ennis, Texas, 75119
pliska@ennistx.gov
Texas BIG HAIR Beauty
11/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
9-7
114 N Dallas St, Ennis, Texas, 75119
ktdgalaway721@gmail.com
HWY 55
11/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
11am- 9pm
391 N Sonoma Trl, Ennis, Texas, 75119
ennis@hwy55.com
Guest Tire and Wheel
10/05/2022 - 12/12/2022
8-5 M-F
108 S. Kaufman St , Ennis , Texas, 75119
chadguest19@yahoo.com
Ruston Cattle Co
11/08/2022 - 12/12/2022
Tues-Thurs 4-9 Fri 4-10 Sat 11:30am-10pm / Sun 11:30am-8pm
3701 N IH45, Ennis , Texas, 75119
twistedsentertainment@gmail.com
City of Ennis-Welcome Center
11/04/2022 - 12/12/2022
8-5 Monday-Friday
201 NW Main St, Ennis, Texas, 75119
christen.rudd@ennistx.gov
Downtown Barber & Beauty
01/01/1900 - 01/01/1900
MON-SAT 8AM-5PM
110 W Brown st., Ennis , Texas, 75119
downtownennis@gmail.com1
Blackland Building Supply
10/31/2022 - 12/07/2022
M-F 730-530 SAT730-300
1701 S Kaufman st,, Ennis, Texas, 75119
kevin@blacklandbs.com
Ennis Black Belt Academy
11/03/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-TH 5.30-9PM
105 SW Main st, Ennis, Texas, 75119
davidpetti89@gmail.com
LoneStar Rental
11/03/2022 - 12/12/2022
MON-FRI 9AM-5PM
106 N Breckenridge Street, Ennis, Texas, 75119
sheri@lonestarrents.com
Amelia Valdez City Real Estate en Espanol
11/14/2022 - 12/12/2022
10am-5pm M-F
102 W Ennis Avenue, Ennis, Texas, 75119
amelia.valdez@yahoo.com
Ennis Care Center
10/12/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-F 8-5
1200 S Hall st, Ennis, Texas, 75119
tskrivanek@capstone.com
The Washing Machine
11/07/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-Sat7am-8pm Sun 7-7
221 W.Brpwn st, Ennis, Texas, 75119
thewashingmachine21@gmail.com
The Beauty Bar
11/17/2022 - 12/12/2022
9AM - 4PM Mon-Sat
115 W. Knox St., Ennis, Texas, 75119
svehlaklaci@yahoo.com
Home Grown Market
11/17/2022 - 12/12/2022
11AM-6PM / Tues-Fri
101 S. Dallas St. Suite 100, Ennis, Texas, 75119
braddocklc@gmail.com
CARA SHOCKLEY STATE FARM
11/22/2022 - 12/12/2022
9-5
500 W ENNIS AVE, ENNIS, Texas, 75119
brittney@carainsures.com
The Village
11/21/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-S 9am to 5pm
113 NW Main St., Ennis, Texas, 75119
gracieebell8701@yahoo.com
Walmart Supercenter #286
11/25/2022 - 12/12/2022
6AM-11PM, Mon-Sun
700 E. Ennis Ave, Ennis, Texas, 75119
ellis.county-tx@toysfortots.org
Craft pies pizza
11/28/2022 - 12/11/2022
11am - 9pm
402 N I45 Suite 130, Ennis, Texas, 75119
crysteena9230@icloud.com
Covenant Church
11/15/2022 - 12/12/2022
Mon-Thu 9am - 4pm
959 FM 664, Ferris, Texas, 75125
office@ccferris.org
Old Brick Yard Golf Course
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-S 8am-8pm
605 N Interstate 45, Ferris, Texas, 75125
chance0011@aol.com
Brookshires Brothers
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-S 8am-8pm
610 central, FERRIS, Texas, 75125
jrgladney7@gmail.com
The City of Italy
09/30/2022 - 12/03/2022
M-F, 8am-5pm
161 W. Main St, Italy, Texas, 76651
asutherland@italycityhall.org
Gateway Church of The Assemblies of God
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
10 am 6 pm
555 N. Walnut Grove RD., Midlothan, Texas, 76065
tlewis31@tx.rr.com
Farm Bureau Insurance
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
m-f 8am-5pm
1428 N Ninth st, Midlothian, Texas, 76065
mischroeder@redoaktx.org
Battle Axes
11/03/2022 - 12/11/2022
Thursday/Sunday 2pm-10pm & Friday/Saturday 12PM-12AM
1704 W FM875, Building A, Suite 100, Midlothian, Texas, 76065
dfwbattleaxes@gmail.com
Methodist Midlothian Medical Center
11/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
8a - 5p
1201 E US HWY 287, Midlothian, Texas, 76065
morganfeeler@mhd.com
Poteet Martial Arts
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
5-9 pm Monday - Friday
1080 Dividend Street, # None, Midlothian, Texas, 76065
poteet.posse@gmail.com
The UPS Store #5992
11/21/2022 - 12/12/2022
Mon - Fri 8am - 6:30pm, Sat 9:30am - 3pm
661 E. Main St, 200, Midlothian, Texas, 76065
store5992@theupsstore.com
Stonewood Gate Neighborhood and Girl Scout Troop #1225
11/26/2022 - 12/10/2022
24 hrs
4120 Stonewood Circle, Midlothian, Texas, 76065
joellewall@hotmail.com
Malouf
11/11/2022 - 12/12/2022
7am-5pm Mon- Fri
3800 RAILPORT PKWY, Midlothian, Texas, 76065
tamie.david@maloufcompanies.com
Dairy Queen
11/17/2022 - 12/12/2022
10:30 am to 10 pm
1080 E Main St, Midlothian , Texas, 76065
fwmannadq@yahoo.com
Big D BBQ
11/09/2022 - 12/12/2022
11am-9pm
214 w. Ave F, Midlothian , Texas, 76065
laci@bigdbbq.com
QuikTrip Distribution
11/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
24/7
4200 Railport Parkway, Midlothian, Texas, 76065
rpeterso@quiktrip.com
Discovery Childrens Aeademy
11/03/2022 - 01/01/1900
6 am-6.30pm MON-FRI
111 R oundabout Dr., Midlothian, Texas, 76065
renaymcafee@discoverychildrensacademy.com
OREILLY AUTO PART
11/03/2022 - 12/12/2022
7.30-900Mon-Sat /SUN 8-8
711 E Main st, Midlothian, Texas, 76065
bordeaux5@live.com
A D Franks Holy Smoke Bar-B- Q
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-S 11AM-6PM
705W main st, Ovilla, Texas, 75154
adfranksholysmoke@gmail.com
Palmer High School
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-F 8AM-3PM
422 W. Jefferson St., Palmer, Texas, 75152
leann.jones@palmer-isd.org
Red Oak ISD Admin Office
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-F 8/4
109 W Red Oak Rd, Red Oak, Texas, 75165
shondrajones@redoakisd.com
Lone Star Burger Bar
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-S 11AM-10PM
110 E Ovilla rd, Red Oak, Rhode Island, 75165
lonestarburgerbar_redoak@gmail.com
Red OAK Police & Fire Dept
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-F 8/4
100 Bonham, Red Oak, Texas, 75165
lmcglothlin@redoaktx.org
First United Methodist Church
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-THU 9AM-4PM
600 Daubita rd, red oak, Texas, 75154
glen.parker1948@gmail.com
Brookshires
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-S 8am-8pm
105 Ovilla, red oak, Texas, 75154
director_108@brookshires.com
J & E Widrick investments LLC dba snap fitness
11/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
9 am - 5 pm m-th 9 am - 3pm fri
120 s state highway 342, Red oak, Texas, 75154
redoak@snapfitness.com
ACCESS SELF STORAGE
10/04/2022 - 12/12/2022
9AM-6PM Tue-Sat
561 E Ovilla Rd, Red Oak, Texas, 75154
redoak@accessstoragedallas.com
RED OAK DRUG
09/30/2022 - 12/12/2022
9-6 M-F
106 E OVILLA RD #1, RED OAK, Texas, 75154
redoakdrug14@gmail.com
Tejun The Texas Cajun
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
11am-9pm mon -thur/ 11am-10pm fri- sat
301s I35 Frontage rd, RED OAK, Texas, 75154
qimoni@tejun99.com
Dollar General
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
8am-9pm mon-sun
934 E ovilla rd, RED OAK, Texas, 75154
damoore@dollargeneral.com
Blue Moon Salon
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
9-6 M-F
600 Methodist , Red Oak, Texas, 75154
j.cozart@sbcglobal.net
North Texas Fitness & Therapy Center
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-S 8am-8pm
206 s. state Hwy 342, suite F, RED OAK, Texas, 75154
ntftcenter@gmail.com
Rawson Auto Repair
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-F 8am-5pm
117 Maine St., Red Oak, Texas, 75154
glen.parker1948@gmail.com
Petals Plus Florist
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-S 9AM-5PM
276 E. Ovilla Rd, Red Oak, Texas, 75154
petalsplus@yahoo.com
Snap Fitness 24/7
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-S 24 HOURS
120 S. SH342, Red Oak, Texas, 75154
redoak@snapfitness.com
KBEC 1390 AM 99.1 FM
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-F 8AM-4PM
711 Ferris Ave, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165
kenr@kbec.com
Waxahachie Family YMCA
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-S 7AM-9PM
100 YMCA Dr., Waxahachie, Texas, 75165
jtorrer@ymcadallas.org
Atwoods Ranch and Home #62
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-S 10AM-9PM
2825 Aspen Way, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165
mgr62@atwoods.com
New Courthouse District Attorney's Office
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-F 8am-5pm
109 S. Jackson St., Waxahachie, Texas, 75165
ann.montgomery@co.ellis.tx.us
Railport Brewing Co. / Twisted Southern Ent
11/10/2022 - 12/11/2022
Thurs 5-8 Fri 5-8 Sat2-8
405 W Madison st, Waxahachie , Texas, 75165
twistedsentertainment@gmail.com
US Dermatology Partners
10/04/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-Th 8-5 Friday 8-12
2460 N I 35E Ste 240, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165
mrash@usdermpartners.com
Department of Public Safety
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-F 8AM-5PM
1720 E maine st, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165
charles.fox@dps.texas.gov
Complete Health Medical Center, PLLC
11/02/2022 - 12/12/2022
Monday - Thursday 8:00 to 6:00
905 Ferris Ave, WAXAHACHIE, Texas, 75165
michelle.chmc1@gmail.com
Satori Tattoo Collective
11/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
12pm-8pm
2100 Brown Street , Suite 102, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165
mmsouthern@gmail.com
LIFE SCHOOL
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
MON-FIR 7AM-3PM
3295 U.S. North Hwy. 77, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165
freddie.stanmore@lifeschools.net
CORK&KEG
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-S 11AM-10PM
106 N College st, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165
corkandkegwaxhachie@gmail.com
Bluebonnet BBQ
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
Thursday through Sunday
3921 Hwy 287 S, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165
kellyrenaearmstrong@yahoo.com
ThatGibson LLC
10/15/2022 - 12/12/2022
T-Th 11-4, F-S 10-5
104 N College St, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165
thatgibson@yahoo.com
Ellis County and District Attorney
09/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
8-4:30
109 S. Jackson, 4th Floor, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165
ann.montgomery@co.ellis.tx.us
Professional Skin Care Academy
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
Tuesday-Saturday 8:30-4:30
401 W. 5th St. Ste A, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165
brenda.psca@gmail.com
The Prescription Shop
09/30/2022 - 12/12/2022
Mon- Fri : 9am-6pm
120 S Grand Ave, Suite 1, Waxahachie , Texas, 75165
rxshop58@gmail.com
Neighborhood Credit Union
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-F 9-5
1750 N Hwy 77, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165
rbacker@myncu.com
Rockett Cafe and Bar
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
W-S 3PM 10PM
4790 FM 813, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165
juliebanks1069@yahoo.com
Foodland #54
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-S 8am-8pm
610 Ferris Ave, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165
ciriaco@gefoodland.com
Old Historic County Courthouse
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-F 8AM-5PM
101 W. Main St., Waxahachie, Texas, 75165
leanne.bridges@co.ellis.tx.us
Cork & Keg
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
Tues-Fri 11-9, Sat 2-10
106 N. College St., Waxahachie, Texas, 75165
corkandkegwaxahachie@gmail.com
Cross Fence at Oak Vista Lillian Custom Homes
11/04/2022 - 12/12/2022
Fri 11-5 Sat 11-5 Sun 1-5
131 Farish Lane, Waxahachie, Texas, 75167
melissa@lilliancustomhomes.com
The College Street Pub
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-S 11AM-10PM
210 N. College St., Waxahachie, Texas, 75165
collegestreetpub@yahoo.com
HLH&R Scrap Metal
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-S 8AM-5PM
1541 Shawnee Rd, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165
hulyn.herself@gmail.com
Michael J. Crawford
11/07/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-F 8.30-5
1905 N. Hwy 77, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165
ccm@michaeljcrawfordlaw.com
Just For Kids Dental
11/21/2022 - 12/12/2022
8-5 Mon-Thurs, 8-2 Fri, 8-2 select Sat
1710 W 287 Business, Ste 140, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165
office.jfkdental@gmail.com
Wayne Boze Funeral Home
11/16/2022 - 12/12/2022
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. monday through friday
1826 W. Hwy. 287 Business, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165
ccantero@plcorp.com
The Perfect Pair
11/16/2022 - 12/12/2022
Mon - Sun 10-6
101 S College St, Waxahachie , Texas, 75165
atyner@atyner.net
Right Nove Storage
11/20/2022 - 12/12/2022
Monday-Saturday 9am-6pm
1021 Ovilla Rd, Waxahachie, Texas, 75167
lisafordmorris@gmail.com
Full Life Assembly of God
11/15/2022 - 12/12/2022
Sun 9:30AM–12:30AM, Wed 6–8:30PM
800 S. Rogers, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165
spassemblyofgod@gmail.com
Ellis County GOP Headquarters
11/29/2022 - 12/12/2022
Mon-Fri / 8am-5pm
613 Ferris Ave., Waxahachie, Texas, 75165
tonicbrookshire@gmail.com
VFW Post 3894
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-S 1AM-8PM
1405 I35E, Waxahaxhie, Texas, 75165
duncan@faughts.org
Ellis County Sheriff's Dept.
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-F 9-5
300 Jackson St, Waxahaxhie, Texas, 75165
djones@elliscosherrifsdept.com
THE MARK ON SOLON ROAD
01/01/1900 - 01/01/1900
M-F 8AM-5PM
630 Solon Road, Waxahaxhie, Texas, 75165
markonsolon@zrmangement.com
R&D Autmotive
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
8am-5pm
131 Mulkey Rd., Waxahaxhie, Texas, 75165
duncan@faughts.org
FARM BUREAU INSURANCE
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
m-f 8am-5pm
122 N us highway 77, Waxahaxhie, Texas, 75165
klamberson@txfb-ins.com
US DERMATOLGY PARTNERS
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-F 8am-5pm
2460 N. I35, Waxahaxhie, Texas, 75165
mrash@usdermpartners.com
Timco
10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022
M-F 8AM-5PM
197 Ovilla Rd. #A, Waxahaxhie, Texas, 75165
kelly@gotimco.com
Donate Online:
Please also consider a cash donation. The Marines get a discount from toy distributors and can make every dollar stretch farther. When you make a donation online, your donation is automatic, and the Marines can use their discount to buy 2 to 3 toys for every dollar donated Your online cash donation can help ensure North Texas children in need will have toys for Christmas.