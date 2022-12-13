Toys for Tots 2022: Ellis County Toy Donation Locations

FOX 4 App users click on your location here: Dallas Kaufman Tarrant Rockwall Ellis Johnson Mansfield

The primary goal of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots is, through the gift of a new toy, to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America's less fortunate children.

For more information on how you can help click here.

Local Toy Drop Sites

VFW Post 7106 (Ennis, TX)

10/01/2021 - 12/15/2022

Mon - Sun / 12pm - 12am

3100 N. I-45 Service Rd., Ennis, Texas, 75119

vfw7106@gmail.com

Magness Party Barn at Magness Ranch

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

9am till 5pm

1132 Stacks Road, Ennis, Texas, 75119

pashiab@aol.com

Ennis Chiropractic

09/30/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-F, 7am-5pm

109 NW Main St, Ennis, Texas, 75119

sharon.spineworx@gmail.com

Refiners Fire Ministries International (RFMI)

09/30/2022 - 12/12/2022

Wed 6:00pm - 8:30pm / Sun 9:00am - 11:30am

1611 W. Ennis Ave., Ennis, Texas, 75119

info@refinersfire.org

Bluebonnet City Grill

12/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

Tue, Wed, Thu 11am-7pm; Fri, & Sat 7am-9pm; Sun 7am-3pm

305 SW Main St., Suite C, Ennis, Texas, 75119

catereddelightsllc@gmail.com

Ennis Fire Department

09/30/2022 - 12/12/2022

Mon- Fri: 8am - 5pm

1700 Lake Bardwell Drive, Ennis, Texas, 75119

bschlottman@ennistx.gov

City of Ennis Parks & Recreation Department

10/01/2022 - 12/08/2022

8am-5pm

500 Lake Bardwell Drive, Ennis, Texas, 75119

david.casarez@ennistx.gov

Bluebonnet Spirit Shop

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

Weds-Fri 11am-7pm and Sat 9am-5pm

204 W Knox St, Ennis, Texas, 75119

asmith@ennistx.gov

Ennis Public Library

09/30/2022 - 12/12/2022

MTWF 10am-6pm, TH 10am-8pm, SAT 10am-2pm

501 W. Ennis Ave., Ennis, Texas, 75119

library@ennistx.gov

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 361 Ennis

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-F 3-9, Sat & Sun Noon-9

706 Rumbo Road, Ennis, Texas, 75119

ala361ennis@gmail.com

Farm Bureau Insurance

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-F 8am-5pm

911S, CLAY ST, Ennis, Texas, 75119

eduke@txfb-ins.com

The GROOM ROOM

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

Tue-Sat 9am-5pm

1200 Dolfie Lane suite 109, Ennis, Texas, 75119

danajjf1993@yahoo.com

Healing Touch Wellness Spa

10/03/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-F 10-2

300 W Crockett, Ennis, Texas, 75119

dsaxonmassage@gmail.com

Boom Beauty & Boutique

10/03/2022 - 12/12/2022

10-6 M-S

112 & 114 N Dallas St, Ennis, Texas, 75119

boomboutique114@gmail.com

Sugar Ridge Winery

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

tue-sat 10am-8mp

353 Surg Ridgr rd, Ennis, Texas, 75119

michele@sugarridjewinery.com

Ennis Parks & Recreation

12/07/2022 - 12/07/2022

6-8 PM

500 Lake Bardwell Drive, Ennis, Texas, 75119

pliska@ennistx.gov

Texas BIG HAIR Beauty

11/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

9-7

114 N Dallas St, Ennis, Texas, 75119

ktdgalaway721@gmail.com

HWY 55

11/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

11am- 9pm

391 N Sonoma Trl, Ennis, Texas, 75119

ennis@hwy55.com

Guest Tire and Wheel

10/05/2022 - 12/12/2022

8-5 M-F

108 S. Kaufman St , Ennis , Texas, 75119

chadguest19@yahoo.com

Ruston Cattle Co

11/08/2022 - 12/12/2022

Tues-Thurs 4-9 Fri 4-10 Sat 11:30am-10pm / Sun 11:30am-8pm

3701 N IH45, Ennis , Texas, 75119

twistedsentertainment@gmail.com

City of Ennis-Welcome Center

11/04/2022 - 12/12/2022

8-5 Monday-Friday

201 NW Main St, Ennis, Texas, 75119

christen.rudd@ennistx.gov

Downtown Barber & Beauty

01/01/1900 - 01/01/1900

MON-SAT 8AM-5PM

110 W Brown st., Ennis , Texas, 75119

downtownennis@gmail.com1

Blackland Building Supply

10/31/2022 - 12/07/2022

M-F 730-530 SAT730-300

1701 S Kaufman st,, Ennis, Texas, 75119

kevin@blacklandbs.com

Ennis Black Belt Academy

11/03/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-TH 5.30-9PM

105 SW Main st, Ennis, Texas, 75119

davidpetti89@gmail.com

LoneStar Rental

11/03/2022 - 12/12/2022

MON-FRI 9AM-5PM

106 N Breckenridge Street, Ennis, Texas, 75119

sheri@lonestarrents.com

Amelia Valdez City Real Estate en Espanol

11/14/2022 - 12/12/2022

10am-5pm M-F

102 W Ennis Avenue, Ennis, Texas, 75119

amelia.valdez@yahoo.com

Ennis Care Center

10/12/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-F 8-5

1200 S Hall st, Ennis, Texas, 75119

tskrivanek@capstone.com

The Washing Machine

11/07/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-Sat7am-8pm Sun 7-7

221 W.Brpwn st, Ennis, Texas, 75119

thewashingmachine21@gmail.com

The Beauty Bar

11/17/2022 - 12/12/2022

9AM - 4PM Mon-Sat

115 W. Knox St., Ennis, Texas, 75119

svehlaklaci@yahoo.com

Home Grown Market

11/17/2022 - 12/12/2022

11AM-6PM / Tues-Fri

101 S. Dallas St. Suite 100, Ennis, Texas, 75119

braddocklc@gmail.com

CARA SHOCKLEY STATE FARM

11/22/2022 - 12/12/2022

9-5

500 W ENNIS AVE, ENNIS, Texas, 75119

brittney@carainsures.com

The Village

11/21/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-S 9am to 5pm

113 NW Main St., Ennis, Texas, 75119

gracieebell8701@yahoo.com

Walmart Supercenter #286

11/25/2022 - 12/12/2022

6AM-11PM, Mon-Sun

700 E. Ennis Ave, Ennis, Texas, 75119

ellis.county-tx@toysfortots.org

Craft pies pizza

11/28/2022 - 12/11/2022

11am - 9pm

402 N I45 Suite 130, Ennis, Texas, 75119

crysteena9230@icloud.com

Covenant Church

11/15/2022 - 12/12/2022

Mon-Thu 9am - 4pm

959 FM 664, Ferris, Texas, 75125

office@ccferris.org

Old Brick Yard Golf Course

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-S 8am-8pm

605 N Interstate 45, Ferris, Texas, 75125

chance0011@aol.com

Brookshires Brothers

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-S 8am-8pm

610 central, FERRIS, Texas, 75125

jrgladney7@gmail.com

The City of Italy

09/30/2022 - 12/03/2022

M-F, 8am-5pm

161 W. Main St, Italy, Texas, 76651

asutherland@italycityhall.org

Gateway Church of The Assemblies of God

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

10 am 6 pm

555 N. Walnut Grove RD., Midlothan, Texas, 76065

tlewis31@tx.rr.com

Farm Bureau Insurance

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

m-f 8am-5pm

1428 N Ninth st, Midlothian, Texas, 76065

mischroeder@redoaktx.org

Battle Axes

11/03/2022 - 12/11/2022

Thursday/Sunday 2pm-10pm & Friday/Saturday 12PM-12AM

1704 W FM875, Building A, Suite 100, Midlothian, Texas, 76065

dfwbattleaxes@gmail.com

Methodist Midlothian Medical Center

11/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

8a - 5p

1201 E US HWY 287, Midlothian, Texas, 76065

morganfeeler@mhd.com

Poteet Martial Arts

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

5-9 pm Monday - Friday

1080 Dividend Street, # None, Midlothian, Texas, 76065

poteet.posse@gmail.com

The UPS Store #5992

11/21/2022 - 12/12/2022

Mon - Fri 8am - 6:30pm, Sat 9:30am - 3pm

661 E. Main St, 200, Midlothian, Texas, 76065

store5992@theupsstore.com

Stonewood Gate Neighborhood and Girl Scout Troop #1225

11/26/2022 - 12/10/2022

24 hrs

4120 Stonewood Circle, Midlothian, Texas, 76065

joellewall@hotmail.com

Malouf

11/11/2022 - 12/12/2022

7am-5pm Mon- Fri

3800 RAILPORT PKWY, Midlothian, Texas, 76065

tamie.david@maloufcompanies.com

Dairy Queen

11/17/2022 - 12/12/2022

10:30 am to 10 pm

1080 E Main St, Midlothian , Texas, 76065

fwmannadq@yahoo.com

Big D BBQ

11/09/2022 - 12/12/2022

11am-9pm

214 w. Ave F, Midlothian , Texas, 76065

laci@bigdbbq.com

QuikTrip Distribution

11/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

24/7

4200 Railport Parkway, Midlothian, Texas, 76065

rpeterso@quiktrip.com

Discovery Childrens Aeademy

11/03/2022 - 01/01/1900

6 am-6.30pm MON-FRI

111 R oundabout Dr., Midlothian, Texas, 76065

renaymcafee@discoverychildrensacademy.com

OREILLY AUTO PART

11/03/2022 - 12/12/2022

7.30-900Mon-Sat /SUN 8-8

711 E Main st, Midlothian, Texas, 76065

bordeaux5@live.com

A D Franks Holy Smoke Bar-B- Q

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-S 11AM-6PM

705W main st, Ovilla, Texas, 75154

adfranksholysmoke@gmail.com

Palmer High School

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-F 8AM-3PM

422 W. Jefferson St., Palmer, Texas, 75152

leann.jones@palmer-isd.org

Red Oak ISD Admin Office

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-F 8/4

109 W Red Oak Rd, Red Oak, Texas, 75165

shondrajones@redoakisd.com

Lone Star Burger Bar

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-S 11AM-10PM

110 E Ovilla rd, Red Oak, Rhode Island, 75165

lonestarburgerbar_redoak@gmail.com

Red OAK Police & Fire Dept

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-F 8/4

100 Bonham, Red Oak, Texas, 75165

lmcglothlin@redoaktx.org

First United Methodist Church

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-THU 9AM-4PM

600 Daubita rd, red oak, Texas, 75154

glen.parker1948@gmail.com

Brookshires

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-S 8am-8pm

105 Ovilla, red oak, Texas, 75154

director_108@brookshires.com

J & E Widrick investments LLC dba snap fitness

11/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

9 am - 5 pm m-th 9 am - 3pm fri

120 s state highway 342, Red oak, Texas, 75154

redoak@snapfitness.com

ACCESS SELF STORAGE

10/04/2022 - 12/12/2022

9AM-6PM Tue-Sat

561 E Ovilla Rd, Red Oak, Texas, 75154

redoak@accessstoragedallas.com

RED OAK DRUG

09/30/2022 - 12/12/2022

9-6 M-F

106 E OVILLA RD #1, RED OAK, Texas, 75154

redoakdrug14@gmail.com

Tejun The Texas Cajun

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

11am-9pm mon -thur/ 11am-10pm fri- sat

301s I35 Frontage rd, RED OAK, Texas, 75154

qimoni@tejun99.com

Dollar General

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

8am-9pm mon-sun

934 E ovilla rd, RED OAK, Texas, 75154

damoore@dollargeneral.com

Blue Moon Salon

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

9-6 M-F

600 Methodist , Red Oak, Texas, 75154

j.cozart@sbcglobal.net

North Texas Fitness & Therapy Center

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-S 8am-8pm

206 s. state Hwy 342, suite F, RED OAK, Texas, 75154

ntftcenter@gmail.com

Rawson Auto Repair

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-F 8am-5pm

117 Maine St., Red Oak, Texas, 75154

glen.parker1948@gmail.com

Petals Plus Florist

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-S 9AM-5PM

276 E. Ovilla Rd, Red Oak, Texas, 75154

petalsplus@yahoo.com

Snap Fitness 24/7

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-S 24 HOURS

120 S. SH342, Red Oak, Texas, 75154

redoak@snapfitness.com

KBEC 1390 AM 99.1 FM

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-F 8AM-4PM

711 Ferris Ave, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165

kenr@kbec.com

Waxahachie Family YMCA

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-S 7AM-9PM

100 YMCA Dr., Waxahachie, Texas, 75165

jtorrer@ymcadallas.org

Atwoods Ranch and Home #62

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-S 10AM-9PM

2825 Aspen Way, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165

mgr62@atwoods.com

New Courthouse District Attorney's Office

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-F 8am-5pm

109 S. Jackson St., Waxahachie, Texas, 75165

ann.montgomery@co.ellis.tx.us

Railport Brewing Co. / Twisted Southern Ent

11/10/2022 - 12/11/2022

Thurs 5-8 Fri 5-8 Sat2-8

405 W Madison st, Waxahachie , Texas, 75165

twistedsentertainment@gmail.com

US Dermatology Partners

10/04/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-Th 8-5 Friday 8-12

2460 N I 35E Ste 240, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165

mrash@usdermpartners.com

Department of Public Safety

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-F 8AM-5PM

1720 E maine st, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165

charles.fox@dps.texas.gov

Complete Health Medical Center, PLLC

11/02/2022 - 12/12/2022

Monday - Thursday 8:00 to 6:00

905 Ferris Ave, WAXAHACHIE, Texas, 75165

michelle.chmc1@gmail.com

Satori Tattoo Collective

11/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

12pm-8pm

2100 Brown Street , Suite 102, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165

mmsouthern@gmail.com

LIFE SCHOOL

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

MON-FIR 7AM-3PM

3295 U.S. North Hwy. 77, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165

freddie.stanmore@lifeschools.net

CORK&KEG

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-S 11AM-10PM

106 N College st, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165

corkandkegwaxhachie@gmail.com

Bluebonnet BBQ

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

Thursday through Sunday

3921 Hwy 287 S, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165

kellyrenaearmstrong@yahoo.com

ThatGibson LLC

10/15/2022 - 12/12/2022

T-Th 11-4, F-S 10-5

104 N College St, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165

thatgibson@yahoo.com

Ellis County and District Attorney

09/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

8-4:30

109 S. Jackson, 4th Floor, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165

ann.montgomery@co.ellis.tx.us

Professional Skin Care Academy

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

Tuesday-Saturday 8:30-4:30

401 W. 5th St. Ste A, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165

brenda.psca@gmail.com

The Prescription Shop

09/30/2022 - 12/12/2022

Mon- Fri : 9am-6pm

120 S Grand Ave, Suite 1, Waxahachie , Texas, 75165

rxshop58@gmail.com

Neighborhood Credit Union

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-F 9-5

1750 N Hwy 77, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165

rbacker@myncu.com

Rockett Cafe and Bar

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

W-S 3PM 10PM

4790 FM 813, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165

juliebanks1069@yahoo.com

Foodland #54

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-S 8am-8pm

610 Ferris Ave, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165

ciriaco@gefoodland.com

Old Historic County Courthouse

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-F 8AM-5PM

101 W. Main St., Waxahachie, Texas, 75165

leanne.bridges@co.ellis.tx.us

Cork & Keg

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

Tues-Fri 11-9, Sat 2-10

106 N. College St., Waxahachie, Texas, 75165

corkandkegwaxahachie@gmail.com

Cross Fence at Oak Vista Lillian Custom Homes

11/04/2022 - 12/12/2022

Fri 11-5 Sat 11-5 Sun 1-5

131 Farish Lane, Waxahachie, Texas, 75167

melissa@lilliancustomhomes.com

The College Street Pub

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-S 11AM-10PM

210 N. College St., Waxahachie, Texas, 75165

collegestreetpub@yahoo.com

HLH&R Scrap Metal

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-S 8AM-5PM

1541 Shawnee Rd, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165

hulyn.herself@gmail.com

Michael J. Crawford

11/07/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-F 8.30-5

1905 N. Hwy 77, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165

ccm@michaeljcrawfordlaw.com

Just For Kids Dental

11/21/2022 - 12/12/2022

8-5 Mon-Thurs, 8-2 Fri, 8-2 select Sat

1710 W 287 Business, Ste 140, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165

office.jfkdental@gmail.com

Wayne Boze Funeral Home

11/16/2022 - 12/12/2022

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. monday through friday

1826 W. Hwy. 287 Business, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165

ccantero@plcorp.com

The Perfect Pair

11/16/2022 - 12/12/2022

Mon - Sun 10-6

101 S College St, Waxahachie , Texas, 75165

atyner@atyner.net

Right Nove Storage

11/20/2022 - 12/12/2022

Monday-Saturday 9am-6pm

1021 Ovilla Rd, Waxahachie, Texas, 75167

lisafordmorris@gmail.com

Full Life Assembly of God

11/15/2022 - 12/12/2022

Sun 9:30AM–12:30AM, Wed 6–8:30PM

800 S. Rogers, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165

spassemblyofgod@gmail.com

Ellis County GOP Headquarters

11/29/2022 - 12/12/2022

Mon-Fri / 8am-5pm

613 Ferris Ave., Waxahachie, Texas, 75165

tonicbrookshire@gmail.com

VFW Post 3894

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-S 1AM-8PM

1405 I35E, Waxahaxhie, Texas, 75165

duncan@faughts.org

Ellis County Sheriff's Dept.

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-F 9-5

300 Jackson St, Waxahaxhie, Texas, 75165

djones@elliscosherrifsdept.com

THE MARK ON SOLON ROAD

01/01/1900 - 01/01/1900

M-F 8AM-5PM

630 Solon Road, Waxahaxhie, Texas, 75165

markonsolon@zrmangement.com

R&D Autmotive

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

8am-5pm

131 Mulkey Rd., Waxahaxhie, Texas, 75165

duncan@faughts.org

FARM BUREAU INSURANCE

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

m-f 8am-5pm

122 N us highway 77, Waxahaxhie, Texas, 75165

klamberson@txfb-ins.com

US DERMATOLGY PARTNERS

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-F 8am-5pm

2460 N. I35, Waxahaxhie, Texas, 75165

mrash@usdermpartners.com

Timco

10/01/2022 - 12/12/2022

M-F 8AM-5PM

197 Ovilla Rd. #A, Waxahaxhie, Texas, 75165

kelly@gotimco.com

Donate Online:

Please also consider a cash donation. The Marines get a discount from toy distributors and can make every dollar stretch farther. When you make a donation online, your donation is automatic, and the Marines can use their discount to buy 2 to 3 toys for every dollar donated Your online cash donation can help ensure North Texas children in need will have toys for Christmas.