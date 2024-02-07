Tim Robinson's 'I Think You Should Leave Live' coming to Fort Worth

Comedian Tim Robinson and his popular Netflix show "I Think You Should Leave" are coming to Fort Worth for a live show later this year.

The show that has sparked a thousand memes will be at Will Rogers Auditorium in Fort Worth on April 20.

The show's star Tim Robinson, who you may also know from SNL and Detroiters, will be in attendance along with the show's co-creator Zach Kanin.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Ticketmaster on Thursday, Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the promo code: DICKIES.

The show will go on sale to the public on Friday, February 9th.

The Fort Worth stop is one of 9 across the country. A previous show in Los Angeles was announced for the Netflix Is A Joke Festival.

He will also be at the Bayou Music Center in Houston on April 19.

‘I Think You Should Leave Live’ Tour Dates