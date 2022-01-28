Three men charged with beating Mesquite gym security guard to death

article

Mesquite police arrested three men they say murdered a security guard at a Mesquite gym.

20-year-old Xzaviour Williams, 26-year-old Darius Williams and 26-year-old Cameron Walton are all arrested. However, their mug shots have not been released.

Investigators say the three men beat security guard Patrick Prejean while the 43-year-old was working at Fitness Connection on Town East Boulevard last Saturday.

Video of the attack helped police identify the suspects. The video, which FOX 4 is not showing, was posted online. It appears to show Prejean kicking the men off the basketball court when he was attacked.

Police say all three suspects are from Augusta, Georgia. Two of them were arrested out-of-state.