Three dead in Irving after apparent double murder-suicide

Three people were dead in Irving after an apparent double murder-suicide midday Tuesday.

Police said one male and two females were found dead inside the residence in the 400 block of Renaissance Lane.

Police were called about 11 a.m. by a woman who said she was concerned about her brother. Authorities responded to the scene on a possible suicidal person call.

Police said a man went back inside as officers arrived and they subsequently heard several shots fired inside the residence.

An explosive device was used to get into the home and that’s when police found the two deceased women and deceased male.

Police said there had been no previous calls to the residence. Irving police did not fire any shots during the response.

Officials said the pandemic has led to an increase in domestic violence.

Advertisement

“That sometimes creates for hostile situations inside the homes,” Ofc. Robert Reeves said.