Threat prompts extra police at Garland High School

There will be extra police at Garland High School on Wednesday because of a threat that was made against the campus.

Garland ISD alerted parents Tuesday night.

The district did not share details about the threat but said metal detectors will be in use at Garland High School on Wednesday.

The school is administering end-of-the-year exams this week.

There will be limited make-up options available if needed, the district said.

