Arlington charter school teacher charged with improper relationship with student

A 34-year-old employee at the Newman International Academy in Arlington was arrested last week and charged with having an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

Alberto De La Cruz was arrested by the Newman International Academy Department of Public Safety with the assistance of Waxahachie Police on Friday, April 28, according to the Ellis County Sheriff.

Alberto De La Cruz (Source: Ellis County Sheriff)

The charter school says that allegations were brought to their attention and that De La Cruz was immediately placed on paid administrative leave and was not allowed on campus.

An Arlington police investigation revealed probable cause existed to support an arrest.

The school says the "criminal and administrative investigations determined that the educator’s interaction with the student were illegal, inappropriate, unprofessional, and unacceptable."

De La Cruz was officially charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student, which is a second-degree felony.

The Newman International Academy Department of Public Safety released a statement saying in part, "The employee will not be returning to Newman International Academy and the conduct will be reported to the State Board for Educator Certification. The district has also reported the incident to Child Protective Services. Newman International Academy and its police department take the safety and well-being of our students and staff very serious and will not tolerate inappropriate relationships between employees and students."

Featured article

The Newman International Academy website says De La Cruz was the athletic director of the private school located on Gibbons Road.

The website says De La Cruz had been at the school for 7 years.

De La Cruz was released from jail on $35,000 bond.