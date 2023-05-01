North Texas baseball player hit by stray bullet during game

article

A college baseball player from North Texas is slowly improving after being shot during a game.

Matthew Delaney was hit in the chest by a stray bullet Saturday in Texarkana, which is about 180 miles northeast of Dallas.

Delaney grew up in the Collin County city of Princeton. He now attends Texas A&M Texarkana and plays on the baseball team.

His family said he has two fractured vertebrae and a collapsed lung. The bullet also caused some paralysis in his leg which is improving.

Police in Texarkana said the shot was fired during an unrelated fight outside a home about 400 yards from the stadium.

Investigators found shell casings in the front yard and arrested three people at the home.

Yankeengea Smith, 49, is now facing drug and weapons charges. Nineteen-year-olds Nathan Moore and Marcell Beaver are facing drug charges.

Demarco Banks, 20, turned himself in to police a day later. He's one of the two suspected shooters and is charged with deadly conduct.

Police are still looking for 17-year-old Kamauri Butler, who is wanted for aggravated assault.