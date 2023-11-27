This is the drunkest city in Texas, according to a new report

The drunkest city in Texas might surprise you. Do you have any guesses?

24/7 Tempo, a financial news website, looked at the percentage of men and women over the age of 18 who reported heavy or binge-drinking in metros across the United States.

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In Texas, Sherman-Denison ranked #1 with 21.1% of adults stating that they drink excessively. Statewide, Texas was the 25th lowest at 18.6%.

Sherman-Denison's population is about 143,000 people. Countywide driving deaths involving alcohol were 23.6% for Grayson County - that is lower than the statewide average of 25.4%, 13th lowest in the US.

