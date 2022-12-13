Third suspect in custody for murder of Dallas 14-year-old boy

All three suspects are in now custody for the September murder of a Dallas 14-year-old.

Gregory Ellison, 19, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with capital murder in connection to 14-year-old Manuel Edwards’ murder. He was found shot to death on Sept. 25.

Trevion Harris,22, and Alonzo Simpson, 17, have all been previously arrested and also charged with capital murder.

Police say the three lured Manuel into a field on Al Lipscomb Way in South Dallas and shot him to death. They say the seventh grader’s death was at the hands of known gang members with a motive of retaliation.

Police are not looking for any other suspects.

