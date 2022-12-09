2 arrests made in September murder of 14-year-old in South Dallas

Dallas police have made arrests in the September murder of a 14-year-old boy.

Manuel Edwards was found dead in a field at Al Lipscomb Way and Meyers Street in South Dallas.

He had been shot multiple times.

RELATED: 14-year-old shot and killed in South Dallas, police searching for shooter

Trevion Harris and Alonzo Simpson have been taken into custody and charged with capital murder.

Police are also searching for a third suspect.

RELATED: Dallas police share photos of persons of interest in shooting death of 14-year-old

Investigators have not yet said if the suspects knew Edwards.