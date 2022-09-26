'I just want justice': Family of 14-year-old killed in South Dallas looking for answers

A small memorial has been set up in the center of a South Dallas vacant lot to mark the sport where 14-year-old Manuel Sterling Edwards was murdered early Sunday morning.

Edwards was shot multiple times across from an apartment complex and a church at the corner of Al Lipscomb Way and Meyers Street in South Dallas.

"We are trying our best to see what led to his dead and the people who are responsible for it," said Dallas homicide detective Patty Belew at the scene Monday. "I've spent the whole time yesterday looking for video and seeing what I could get, and I've lucked upon some."

"I just want justice for my son. I don't know who or what happened," said Cynthia Edwards, Manuel's mother.

Edwards called Manuel her "miracle baby," saying she almost lost her son during childbirth.

The Edwards family lives less than a block from where Manuel was shot and killed. His mother says she thought he was at time at the time of the shooting.

At this point, no one in the community has come forward with information.

"If anybody has seen something, say something. Call me," begged Edwards. "I won't even say your name, you can be anonymous, and I will give all the information to the detective."

Dallas police says they believe there are people out there with knowledge of the shooting. Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

"There's a ton of people who know what happened to this young man, and I'm hoping that they come forward to let me know," said Detective Belew. "It bothers me a lot, because these kids are so young, and they are losing their lives so early for no good reason at all ."

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Belew at 214-422-9275.