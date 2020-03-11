Third person tests ‘presumptive positive’ for COVID-19 coronavirus in Dallas County

A third person in Dallas County has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 coronavirus, officials said Wednesday.

The person is in their 50s, lives in Irving and recently traveled out of Texas to a “large congregant, recreational event.”

This case is not linked to the two presumptive positive cases announced on Tuesday by Dallas County officials. The person is being treated in a Dallas-area hospital.

Dallas County Health and Human Services said the three cases don’t mean community spread is taking place within the county.

“A successful response to COVID-19 requires broad community action. This doesn’t mean no trips or activities outside the home but it does mean we must all keep up with and follow CDC recommendations,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

There are now three presumptive positive cases in Dallas County, one in Tarrant County and three confirmed cases in Collin County.

Coronavirus health tips

While COVID-19 is a new respiratory virus, daily precautions recommended to prevent respiratory illnesses are the same:

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when you can't wash your hands.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, use the elbow of your sleeve. Don’t use your hands to cover coughs and sneezes.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick and keep children home when they are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Get a flu shot. (Although the flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, it is flu season.)

