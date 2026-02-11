Tarrant County Commissioners approve ICE partnership

The Brief In a 3-2 vote, Tarrant County Commissioners approved a partnership with ICE to comply with a new state law (Senate Bill 8) requiring such cooperation. The county will receive a $140,000 grant to cover sheriff’s department expenses related to handling inmates with an illegal immigration status. Public opposition was high, with residents voicing concerns over eroded community trust and the potential unconstitutionality of the state mandate.



Leaders in Tarrant County approved a plan to create a partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It’s in response to a new state law that requires county sheriff’s departments partner with ICE.

What we know:

Tarrant County Commissioners tackled the debate during their meeting on Wednesday.

The measure allows for the acceptance of a $140,000 grant to support expenses related to the sheriff’s activities with inmates who have an illegal immigration status.

It also satisfies the new Texas law that came from Senate Bill 8, which requires sheriffs to partner with ICE either through jail enforcement, warrant service, or by participating in a task force.

The measure passed 3-2, but not before public opposition was expressed.

Related article

What they're saying:

More than a dozen speakers signed up for public comments, all sharing their opposition to the partnership.

"Are they gonna step in and say we want you to act like us? What control will they have over you the more you accept money from them, the more you do with them, the more you partner with them?" said Pam Hardwick.

"No to the grant money. And I believe collaboration with ICE will further erode our trust in the sheriff’s department and opens us up to lawsuits," said Sandra Cooley.

"Maybe yes, your hands are tied by the state, but your platform and your voice aren’t. Nowhere in the code did I find that you can’t say loudly and clearly for everyone in this room and online that you support our immigrant community in Tarrant County," added Lydia Cardenas.

Many of the speakers believe the new state law is unconstitutional.

The other side:

Commissioners in support of the measure said the money should be welcomed, considering the partnership is a state mandate.

"Some of you will say, ‘I hate ICE. I’m against ICE or whatever.’ And you have that right to do that. But at the end of the day, what this does is protect every single community, regardless of neighbor status, socioeconomic status," said Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare.