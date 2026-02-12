Dallas weather: Rainy Valentine’s Day weekend forecast brings storm threats

article

The Brief North Texas will enjoy a beautiful, spring-like Thursday with highs climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s before clouds move in tonight. Widespread showers and thunderstorms arrive Friday night and will likely linger through Saturday, potentially impacting outdoor Valentine’s Day plans. While the risk of severe weather is low, the National Weather Service warns that some Saturday storms could bring gusty winds and small hail.



Mother Nature is ghosting the sunshine just in time for Valentine’s Day. After a gorgeous, 80-degree Thursday, a cold front is moving in to break some hearts (and bring plenty of rain) starting Friday night.

Thursday Forecast

Thursday will be sunny and nice, with temperatures climbing into the mid-to-upper 70s, well above average for mid-February. Areas west of the Metroplex could even hit temps in the low 80s with sunny skies. Expect increasing clouds Thursday night with a mild low in the 50s.

Valentine’s Day Weekend Forecast

The honeymoon ends Friday night as widespread showers and thunderstorms return to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Rain will likely linger through much of Saturday, so keep an umbrella close if you’re heading out for a romantic dinner.

According to the National Weather Service, rainfall totals will generally range from 0.5 to 1.5 inches. While the severe weather threat remains low, the NWS warns that isolated storms could bring gusty winds and small hail on Saturday.

7-Day Forecast

The rain is expected to clear out by early Sunday morning, leaving behind a mild and dry end to the weekend. Temperatures will quickly rebound, with North Texas heading back into the upper 70s and low 80s to start next week.

Live Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth