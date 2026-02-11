Mother mourns loss of son killed in "senseless" argument over french fries

The Brief The mother of Jarvis Davis is mourning the loss of her son in what she called a senseless argument. 18-year-old Lemarques Darden Jr. was arrested and charged with murdering Davis after an argument over sharing french fries on Jan. 28. Darden was found in Tyler, Texas two weeks after the incident took place.



A mother is mourning the loss of a teen killed in a "senseless" argument over french fries.

What we know:

18-year-old Lemarques Darden Jr. was arrested in Tyler, Texas nearly two weeks after he allegedly murdered 19-year-old Jarvis Davis over an argument about sharing french fries.

Witnesses told police the group had just returned to an apartment complex on Jeremiah Drive in Fort Worth after getting food from Wingstop when the argument broke out.

Police said Darden pulled out a handgun and shot Davis in the head after Davis refused to share his french fries. Davis later died at the hospital.

Multiple people witnessed the incident, including children, which helped police track Darden down. Police believe Darden fled to Tyler because he possibly has family there.

A "senseless" argument

What they're saying:

Sherika Kennedy, Davis' mother, is now missing a piece of her family.

"It's so senseless," she told FOX 4's Peyton Yager. "My son's girlfriend was laying on my son's lap at the time, and she heard a glass break, a gun shot and a glass break."

Kennedy says Darden and Davis were friends and neighbors, which makes it even more frustrating how the event played out.

"How it happened, I will never be OK with that. I'm never going to be OK with that," she continued. "I know my baby was probably genuinely his friend. My baby was not expecting him to shoot him. Everybody in the house thought he was joking about the fries."

What's next:

Darden is currently being held at the Tarrant County Jail. His attorney did not have a public statement prepared when reached by FOX 4.