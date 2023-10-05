article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend!

All Weekend

State Fair of Texas

It is that time of year again! The State Fair of Texas has rides, fried food and so much more this year. This weekend there are some great musical acts on the Chevrolet Main Stage including Matt Hillyer on Friday, Lil Jon on Saturday and 38 Special on Sunday. We will talk more about the big game this weekend a little later on and we have much, much more on the State Fair here.

Denton Arts & Jazz Festival

The popular entertainment festival is back at Denton's Quakertown Park. There are several bands on 6 outdoor stages and lots of arts and crafts.

Rattler Days at Dickies Arena

PBR is changing the game. Now there are new team contests. The Texas Rattlers, the DFW-area's only pro bull riding team, will take on the Oklahoma Freedom, Austin Gamblers and Nashville Stampede this weekend. There are events Friday through Sunday. On Friday, there is also a special rattlesnake cooking competition where several top chefs will go head-to-head to cook up rattlesnake dishes.

Friday, October 6

Arlington Oktoberfest

Break out the lederhosen! A celebration of German music, food and more is happening at Arlington's SJ Stovall Park. The celebration is being held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in southwest Arlington.

Death Grips at South Side Ballroom

Hip-hop group Death Grips will be in Dallas at the Southside Ballroom. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 7

Allstate Red River Showdown

Texas and Oklahoma are both undefeated and ready for a great game. More than 92,000 college football fans will make their way to Fair Park to take in the highly-anticipated game.

A New Frontiers Gala at the Frontiers of Flight museum

The Frontiers of Flight museum at Dallas Love Field was made to capture the past, present and future of aviation and space. This weekend's gala is a fundraiser to help sustain the museum. Planned changes at the museum include bringing more diversity and inclusion to exhibits and improving the guest experience.

Parent Pass App Birthday Bash in Fort Worth

This weekend there will be a one-year anniversary celebration for a first-of-its-kind app. Parent Pass provides information and resources that help parents do things like find child care, a calendar of events, free mental health and wellness resources and at-home child learning activities. The celebration this weekend will be at Dream Park. There will be bounce houses, games, giveaways and food.

DFW Italian Festival in Irving

The inaugural Italian Heritage & Food Festival is this Saturday in Irving. The festival includes wine tastings, food from around Italy, interactive cultural experiences, music, bocce tournaments and much more. FOX 4's Ali Turiano will be the emcee for the event, so stop by and say hi!

Sunday, October 8

Q BBQ Fest at AT&T Stadium

The Q BBQ Fest is coming to the Miller Lite House at AT&T Stadium this weekend. Pitmasters will smoke over 30,000 pounds of meat for the occasion. The event will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8p.m., then on Sunday it will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to the barbecue there will be music and activities to keep you budy.

Stars of Texas Music Festival at Texas Motorplex

Music, racing, food and so much more this weekend in Ennis. There is a lot happening this weekend at the Texas Motorplex. Clay Walker and Sawyer Brown perform on Saturday night. Midland and Ian Munsick will put on a show on Sunday. In addition to the music, there will be professional bull riding, a BBQ cookoff and even a craft beer expo.

Portugal. the Man at The Granda Theater

Rock band Portugal. the Man is playing Saturday and Sunday at the Granada this weekend as a part of their tour.

