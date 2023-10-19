article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend!

All Weekend

State Fair of Texas

It is the final weekend of the Fair! The State Fair of Texas has rides, fried food and so much more this year. This weekend the fair is looking to send things out with a bang with some great musical acts on the Chevrolet Main Stage including Forever Motown on Friday, Charlotte Sands and Red Jumpsuit Apparatus on Saturday and Yahritza Y Su Esencia on Sunday. We have much, much more on the State Fair here.

Gordy's Hwy30 Music Fest at Texas Motor Speedway

A three-day music festival will be at the Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. Several big names in music will be there, including Dierks Bentley and Zach Bryan.

Dallas Fan Festival at Irving Convention Center

The Dallas Fan Festival will be at the Irving Convention Center this weekend. There will be plenty of people in costumes, lots of attractions and celebs! Paul Bettany, Andy Serkis, Alyssa Milano, Titus Welliver, Edward James Olmos and many more will be at this year's show!

Day Out with Thomas at the Grapevine Historic Railroad

Got a train lover in your life? See Thomas the Tank Engine at the Grapevine Historic Railroad. A life-sized version of the popular train will be at the station along with live entertainment, activities, magic shows, and a whole lot more.

Autumn at the Arboretum

The Pumpkin Village returns to the Dallas Arboretum featuring 100,000 pumpkins, gourds, and squash. This year’s theme is "It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown." Guests have endless opportunities to take pictures with creative displays based on the 1966 Peanuts classic.

Pumpkin Nights in Arlington

It is that time of year again! Howell Farms in Arlington is hosting its Pumpkin Nights. The half-mile walking path includes more than 5,000 hand-carved real and artificial pumpkins. This year you will be able to go into the Forbidden City, a Pirate's Cove and more! The event will be almost every night through Oct. 30.

Friday, October 20

Rangers-Astros Game 5 at Globe Life Field

The Rangers' final home game of the ALCS will be this Friday at 4 p.m. Rangers Hall of Famer Tom Grieve will throw the first pitch to former Rangers catcher Bengie Molina. There will also be a watch party at Texas Live for anyone who just wants to be close to the action. The game is sold out, but tickets are available on resale sites.

Ben Folds in Concert with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Musician Ben Folds joins the DSO for two nights. The shows are on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

'til Midnight at the Nasher

This Friday, The Nasher Sculpture Center is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The event lets you into the museum, plus there are several performances from local musicians. There will also be a special showing of Finding Nemo at 10:15 p.m. Best of all it is free!

Saturday, October 21

2023 Komen Dallas North Texas More Than Pink Walk

This weekend you can take part in the annual event to raise money and awareness for the battle against breast cancer. This year the walk is happening at The Levy Event Plaza in Irving. The opening ceremonies start at 8 a.m.

Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Weekend

The Dallas Stars are inducting two new members into the team's Hall of Fame this weekend. Stanley Cup winning goalie Ed Belfour and coach Ken Hitchcock are being honored this weekend. The fun starts with Saturday night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Both Belfour and Hitchcock will drop the puck on Saturday night. There will also be an induction gala on Sunday at Gilley's Dallas South Side Ballroom.

Art of the Guitar Fundraiser

Booker T. Washington students and professional artists teamed up to design some artful new guitars. The instruments-turned works of art will be auctioned off to fund the local mental health non-profit Foundation 45.

7th Annual North Texas Egg Fest

25 teams will be trying to cook up a winner on their Big Green Egg this weekend. The 7th annual North Texas Egg Fest at Sunnyland Outdoor Living in North Dallas is hosting the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Our own Brandon Todd is one of the judges in the competition. There will be chances to learn from the experts on the best way to prepare premium meat, plus live music and a place for the kids to hang out. The event benefits Chef to Shelters.

Nate Bargatze at Dickies Arena

Hilarious stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze will fill up Dickies Arena this Saturday. He has several comedy specials on Netflix and Amazon, but this show is going to have all-new material.

Best Little Brewfest in Texas in Lewisville

A perfect day out for craft brew lovers. The festival in Old Town Lewisville has more than 40 breweries, wineries and more pouring drinks.

Sunday, October 22

Plano Comedy Festival

The Plano House of Comedy in The Shops at Legacy is hosting its 6th annual festival. The show goes from this Sunday through next Sunday. There will be a kick-off show at 5 p.m. before Fonzo Crow performs at 7.

Pride Frisco Festival at Toyota Stadium

The second annual Pride Frisco Festival will be this Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be food, entertainment, games and much more.

