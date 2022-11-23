article

Once you are done with your turkey and ready to get out of the house there is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this holiday weekend.

Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.

Friday, November 25

US vs. England Watch Party at Toyota Stadium in Frisco

Toyota Stadium in Frisco is just one of the many places hosting a watch party for Friday's game, but you do have to register. We could rattle off watch parties for this HUGE matchup all day long. We've put together a list of some the bars and restaurants where you can watch the showdown between the Stars and Stripes and Three Lions. After a tie with Wales on Monday, Friday's game will be a huge one for the USMNT. If you are more of the "watch from home" type we also have ways for you to watch on TV and stream online. The game starts at 1 p.m.

Places to Watch the World Cup in DFW

Enchant Christmas at Fair Park

You want Christmas lights? Oh yeah, they've got Christmas lights. Enchant Dallas says it is the world's largest holiday-themed light event. The 10-acre event features 4 million lights and a 100-foot-tall Christmas tree. You can also ice skate, see Santa and buy gifts and treats at the village marketplace. Enchant opens on Black Friday.

Tickets and Info Here

"Twas the Night Before…" by Cirque du Soleil at Texas Trust CU Theater in Grand Prairie

The amazing acrobats at Cirque du Soleil are holding their first-ever Christmas show. The show launched in 2019 in Chicago and New York, and it has been seen by nearly 300,000 fans. The classic story with a Cirque du Soleil twist comes to Texas for the first time. Shows will be held from Nov. 25 to Dec. 11.

Tickets and Info Here

The Nutcracker at Winspear Opera House in Dallas

Nothing says Christmas quite like The Nutcracker. Tchaikovsky's classic is being performed at the Winspear Opera House this Friday, Saturday and Sunday and next week as well.

Tickets and Info Here

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 27: Don Henley of the Eagles performs at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Expand

Eagles at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers make a trip to Fort Worth this Friday. It will be something of a homecoming for Don Henley who was born in Texas and attended UNT.

Tickets and Info Here

Judas Priest at The Factory in Dalas

If you are sick of all the Christmas stuff on this list, maybe this is for you. The English band is on its ‘50 Heavy Metal Years’ Tour. The show swings through The Factory in Deep Ellum on Friday at 8 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here

Radiance! in Frisco and Weatherford

Texas's largest ice and light spectacular comes to Riders Stadium in Frisco and at Parker County Sheriff's Posse. The show is Frisco has a new ‘walk at your leisure’ layout that gives guests an opportunity to see characters from the movie Frozen! There is also Mount Frisco Ice Tubing, plenty of lights and real snowballs that you can throw at moving targets. The light experience in Weatherford is a drive-thru event with lots to see!

Tickets and Info Here

Saturday, November 26

Dallas Zoo Lights

The amazing zoo walkthrough returns this year after turning into a drive-thru event for the past 2 years due to the pandemic. The event is bigger than ever with more lights and light shows, new larger-than-life lighted animal lanterns, more than a dozen unique photo ops and Santa. The display will be open to the public starting Thursday, November 17 and through January 1.

Tickets and Info Here

Immersive Nutcracker at Lighthouse ArtSpace Dallas

Immersive experiences are very popular right now. For nearly 130 years, The Nutcracker has enchanted children around the world, but now you have a chance to be inside the show. The musical's classic score plays while you and your family take a look at "The March of the Toys" and "The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy." The show opens in Dallas on Saturday and runs through Dec. 31.

Tickets and Info Here

Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza at The Star in Frisco

The Christmas season is in full swing at The Star in Frisco. The Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza will be held every Friday and Saturday from now until Christmas. The 20-minute show starts off with a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, followed by the lighting of The Star's 67-foot LED Christmas tree by a current or former member of the Cowboys. Admission and parking are free!

Tickets and Info Here

Holiday at the Arboretum

The Dallas Arboretum has been transformed into a Christmas wonderland. There is a Christmas Village, the 12 Days of Christmas and a musical tree. The exhibit opened on Thursday, Nov. 10 and will stay open through Dec. 31.

Tickets and Info Here

Mexico vs. Argentina Watch Party at Globe Life Field in Arlington

Just like the US game, there is a lot at stake for Mexico in Saturday's World Cup game. Estrella Jalisco is hosting one event at Globe Life Field, but we've put together a list of some the bars and restaurants that will be showing the game. After a tie with Poland on Monday, Saturday is do or die for El Tri. We've also listed how you can watch on TV and stream online. The game starts at 1 p.m.

Places to Watch the World Cup in DFW

Anime Dallas at the Hyatt Regency

A convention for anime lovers! Fans have a chance to meet dozens of professional voice actors and pro cosplayers will be there as well. Plus, you know people are going to be dressed up in some amazing costumes. The convention starts Friday and runs through Sunday.

Tickets and Info Here

The Polar Express at Lava Cantina in The Colony

Lava Cantina is showing the holiday favorite The Polar Express on its rooftop this Saturday. The movie starts right a 1 p.m. and admission is free!

Tickets and Info Here

Sunday, November 27

ICE at the Gaylord Texan

After a two-year hiatus the Gaylord Texan is bringing back it's amazing ICE event. A team of 40 ice sculptors will carve more than 2 million pounds of ice to tell the story of The Polar Express. The carvers will work more than 12,000 hours on the project. Of course, it is not just the ice carving. The entire resort is decorated with more than 2 million lights, more than 15,000 ornaments and miles of garland. Plus, ice skating and snow tubing. The exhibit stays open through Jan. 1.

Tickets and Info Here

For King + Country at American Airlines Center

The Australian Christian pop duo For King + Country brings their award-winning show to Dallas. The A Drummer Boy Christmas Tour includes Christmas classic and brand new songs from their new album What Are We Waiting For?

Tickets and Info Here

Lightscape at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden

Check out this beautiful, illuminated one-mile walking trail through the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. Similar set-ups in London, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York had runs that were sold out. There will be tunnels of light, a fire garden, treetop sculptures and more. The trail opens Friday, and stays open on select nights through January 8.

Tickets and Info Here

Peace Plaza Ice Rink in Grapevine

Grapevine's brand-new outdoor ice skating rink is now open. The Christmas Capital of Texas is adding the largest outdoor ice rink in North Texas in Peace Plaza. Tickets for the ice rink are $20 an hour. The rink will be open from Nov. 18 through Jan. 8.

Tickets and Info Here

The Happy Elf by Dallas Children's Theater

Harry Connick Jr.'s jazz musical comes to life this holiday season. The story of an elf with plenty of holiday spirit who comes into contact with the miserable town of Bluesville, where every child in on the naughty list! The shows are perfect for children 5 and up. Shows start on Sunday and runs through Dec. 23.

Tickets and Info Here

Pat Green at Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall

Country singer Pat Green swings through Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall on Sunday night. The 'Wave on Wave' singer's show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here