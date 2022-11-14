Grapevine to open largest outdoor ice skating rink in North Texas

Grapevine is adding a new attraction to make the Christmas Capital of Texas a little more Chiristmas-y.

On Friday, the city is opening a new outdoor ice rink that will be the biggest in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Peace Plaza (Courtesy: City of Grapevine)

The Peace Plaza Ice Rink is 4,500 square feet and will be open from Nov. 18, 2022 to Jan. 8, 2023.

The ice rink will be located in front of Grapevine Main Station, near the city's 50-foot-tall Christmas Tree.

"Just when you thought the Christmas Capital of Texas couldn’t get any bigger, now visitors will be able to enjoy the largest outdoor ice rink in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex," said PW McCallum, Executive Director of the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau. "We’re thrilled to add this magnificent new attraction, and we look forward to the fun holiday memories visitors will create at the Peace Plaza Ice Rink."

Tickets for the ice rink will be $20 for an hour of skating and are already on sale.

You can also purchase private skating time for $500 an hour.

The city says the rink will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.