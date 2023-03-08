article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Friday, March 10

American Western Weekend at Globe Life Field in Arlington

Multiple nights of the best of the Western culture and music at Globe Life Field. Contests with 11 western sporting disciplines including bull riding, cutting, barrel racing and more! On Friday night there will be performances by Darius Rucker and Sheryl Crow!

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: SZA performs onstage at Spotify’s Night of Music party during VidCon 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on June 25, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Spotify)

SZA at American Airlines Center

Singer SZA brings her S.O.S. North American tour to the AAC in Dallas this Friday. The ‘Love Galore’ singer's show starts at 8 p.m. and features opener Omar Apollo.

Donnell Rawlings at the Arlington Improv

The Chappelle's Show star is coming to the Arlington Improv this Friday through Sunday. The standup comedian is preparing for a new special for Netflix and is sure to be bringing his A-game.

UniverSoul Circus at Red Bird Mall

Amazing stunts and interactive entertainment set to urban music for the whole family. The UniverSoul Circus comes to Red Bird Mall with showings Thursday through Sunday until March 19.

Saturday, March 11

2023 Dallas St. Patrick's Day Parade & Block Party on Greenville

It is the biggest St. Paddy's Day celebration around and it is sure to be packed this year. The Greenville Avenue parade starts at 11 a.m. on Blackwell Street and ends on SMU Boulevard at 2 p.m. The Jello shots will be flying and there are plenty of bars with deals. If you plan to be out driving in the Greenville on Saturday, be warned. Several streets will be shut down.

US actor Jerry Seinfeld arrives for the Wall Street Journal Magazine 2022 Innovator awards at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City on November 2, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Jerry Seinfeld at the Winspear Opera House

What's the deal with Dallas? Jerry Seinfeld brings his standup show to Dallas for a performance that is sure to leave everyone in stitches.

Aquaman: Power Wave opens at Six Flags Over Texas

It is part roller coaster, part water ride. The newest attraction at Six Flags opens on Saturday. The ride was originally supposed to open in 2020, but construction was delayed due to the pandemic. The ride is 148 feet tall and goes more than 60 miles per hour.

Selena Market at Carpenter Park

A celebration of the Queen of Tejano music, Selena, is being held in Carpenter Park on Pacific Avenue this weekend. From 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. there will be paint classes, dancing, vendors, food and more. There will also be a screening of the movie Selena. It is free to attend!

Sunday, March 12

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: Rapper Future performs during "One Big Party Tour" at Capital One Arena on January 22, 2023 in Washington, DC.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Future and Friends at American Airlines Center

Rap star Future brings his One Big Party tour to the AAC on Sunday night. The show is set to start at 7 p.m. The show will also feature performances from a few of Future's friends. Some artists noted to be performing on the tour include Kodak Black, Trippie Redd, EST Gee, Polo G, Babyface Ray, Doe Boy, Lil Jairmy, Rob49, Double 00 & Ocean x Kungfu.

Garden Brothers Nuclear Circus at Fair Park

The Big Top comes to Fair Park. Your family can get a look at The Human Cannonball, aerial artists, The Wheel of Death, motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear, the clowns, jugglers and much, much more. Shows start March 9 and run through March 19.

WICHITA, KS - FEBRUARY 12: Samuell Williamson #11 of the Southern Methodist Mustangs drives with the ball against Isaac Abidde #24 of the Wichita State Shockers during a game in the second overtime at Charles Koch Arena on February 12, 2023 in Wichit Expand

AAC Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments at Dickies Arena

The American Athletic Conference championships come to Fort Worth with a trip to the NCAA Tournament on the line. The final game is on Sunday at 2:15 p.m., but the tournament starts on Thursday.

Dallas Quilt Show at Dallas Market Hall

Quilters show off their creations at this year's Dallas Quilt Show. The show is Friday, Saturday and Sunday with plenty of auctions, contests and more.

