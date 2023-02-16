Six Flags Over Texas’ new Aquaman coaster to open in March
ARLINGTON, Texas - The long-delayed Aquaman ride at Six Flags Over Texas finally has a grand opening scheduled.
The park announced that Aquaman: Power Wave will open on March 11.
The ride was originally supposed to open in 2020, but construction was delayed due to the pandemic.
It's a water coaster that launches riders backwards and forwards, up 148-foot-tall towers and then back down more than 700 feet of track at more than 60 miles an hour.
It's the 15th coaster at the park.