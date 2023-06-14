Things to do in Dallas this weekend: June 16-19
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.
Friday, June 16
2023 Dallas Arts District Pride Block Party
The Dallas Arts District is partnering with three local museums to celebrate pride month at Harwood Street with art, food, and activities. The goal is to uplift Pride through art. At each museum there will be concerts, events, tours and more.
The Music Man at Granville Arts Center
Opening night of The Music Man, a play that follows salesman Harold Hill and his transformation from a con artist to an upstanding citizen. It will be performed at Granville Arts Center in Garland Texas.
Unique ZimSculpt at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden
Hundreds of Zimbabwean sculptures are on display this summer at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. Known as Shona sculpture, these pieces are carved from various types of serpentine and semi-precious stone, often weighing tons, and can be as large as seven feet tall! Visitors can purchase any of the sculptures on display in the Garden. There will also be plenty of artists on site. You can see the statues any time between now and July 30.
Pat McGann at The Addison Improv
Have a good laugh at The Addison Improv with Pat McGann, a stand-up comedian.
Prismatic at Spark Dallas
Experience the pop-up Prismatic at SPARK where visitors will enjoy various decorated rooms that were created by local high school students. An adult only night is offered as well.
Saturday, June 17
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Walker Hayes performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
Walker Hayes at the Toyota Music Factory
‘Fancy Like’ singer Walker Hayes became a hit online. Now he's performing at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving. His Duck Buck Tour comes to North Texas on Saturday.
Dad Jokes: An Evening of Stand-Up in Lewisville
There's nothing quite like a dad joke (just ask Brandon Todd). On Saturday, a special stand-up showcase featuring some of the funniest dads in the Metroplex is coming to the Lewisville Grand Theater. Daryl Felsberg, Aaron Aryanpur, and Brandon Davidson will perform.
Father’s Day Remembrance Car Show in Dallas
There will be food, activities, and cars on display at this second annual car show at the Hughes Family Tribute Center. Those in attendance can also meet staff from family-owned funeral homes in the area.
Juneteenth Food Festival & Shopping Expo
Celebrate Juneteenth with food, games, shopping, live entertainment, and more at Mar Thoma Event Center. This event is free and open to all.
Joppa Juneteenth
On Saturday, celebrate Juneteenth with food, outdoor activities, and music at South Central Park. Dallas InnerCity Growers' and Joppy Momma’s Farm will collaborate to celebrate and educate.
Flea Harvey’s Rock N Roll Flea Market
If you’re looking for vintage clothes, art, or vinyl records attend the monthly flea market at Lee Harvey’s this weekend. There will be a DJ, food, puppies for adoption, and more.
Sunday, June 18
Father's Day Train at the Grapevine Vintage Railroad
Take a trip around the Metroplex with dad this Father's Day. The trip from Downtown Grapevine to the Fort Worth Stockyards is a perfect way to spend Father's Day. During the ride, kidswill be able to make a fun Father's Day card and all dads will get their very own coffee mug.
Father's Day Belly Flop Contest at Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark in Grand Prairie
Dads will be going with their gut this Father's Day in Grand Prairie. Epic Waters in Grand Prairie is holding a fun contest to see who can make the biggest splash.
Dallas Juneteenth Festival
There will be performances, food, music and more at the Dallas Juneteenth Festival at Lofty Spaces.
Juneteenth on Main Block Party in Deep Ellum
A Juneteenth concert to celebrate African American culture and music will be held in Deep Ellum on Main Street. The event will have live music, an exhibit, and several back-owned businesses. Drue Hill is the headliner and Kenya Moore from Real Housewives of Atlanta and Lady Jade from Dallas will host the event.
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 10: (L-R) Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle attend Brooks Atkinson Theatre on June 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight Concert at Texas Trust CU Theatre
Enjoy top hits from Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight at Texas Trust CU Theatre.
BONUS! Monday, June 19
Opal’s Walk for Freedom
Community members can join Opal Lee, also known as "grandmother of Juneteenth," on a 2.5-mile walk to celebrate her work to establish Juneteenth as a national holiday. Individuals can attend in person or participate virtually. Funds will be raised through the event for the building of the National Juneteenth Museum in Fort Worth.
Texas To-Do List
While there are a lot of events this weekend there are also plenty of great things you can check out anytime! This week on the Texas To-Do List we are featuring the Rooftop Cinema Club in Fort Worth. Watch movie classics from atop the Worthington Renaissance Hotel in downtown Fort Worth.
