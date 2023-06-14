article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas-Fort Worth and what to expect from the weather. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.

Dave Chappelle adds Fort Worth show to Texas stop later this month

Friday, June 16

2023 Dallas Arts District Pride Block Party

The Dallas Arts District is partnering with three local museums to celebrate pride month at Harwood Street with art, food, and activities. The goal is to uplift Pride through art. At each museum there will be concerts, events, tours and more.

Info Here

The Music Man at Granville Arts Center

Opening night of The Music Man, a play that follows salesman Harold Hill and his transformation from a con artist to an upstanding citizen. It will be performed at Granville Arts Center in Garland Texas.

Tickets and Info Here

Unique ZimSculpt at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden

Hundreds of Zimbabwean sculptures are on display this summer at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. Known as Shona sculpture, these pieces are carved from various types of serpentine and semi-precious stone, often weighing tons, and can be as large as seven feet tall! Visitors can purchase any of the sculptures on display in the Garden. There will also be plenty of artists on site. You can see the statues any time between now and July 30.

Tickets and Info Here

Pat McGann at The Addison Improv

Have a good laugh at The Addison Improv with Pat McGann, a stand-up comedian.

Ticket and Info Here

Prismatic at Spark Dallas

Experience the pop-up Prismatic at SPARK where visitors will enjoy various decorated rooms that were created by local high school students. An adult only night is offered as well.

Tickets and Info Here

Saturday, June 17

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Walker Hayes performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) Expand

Walker Hayes at the Toyota Music Factory

‘Fancy Like’ singer Walker Hayes became a hit online. Now he's performing at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving. His Duck Buck Tour comes to North Texas on Saturday.

Tickets and Info Here

Dad Jokes: An Evening of Stand-Up in Lewisville

There's nothing quite like a dad joke (just ask Brandon Todd). On Saturday, a special stand-up showcase featuring some of the funniest dads in the Metroplex is coming to the Lewisville Grand Theater. Daryl Felsberg, Aaron Aryanpur, and Brandon Davidson will perform.

Tickets and Info Here

Father’s Day Remembrance Car Show in Dallas

There will be food, activities, and cars on display at this second annual car show at the Hughes Family Tribute Center. Those in attendance can also meet staff from family-owned funeral homes in the area.

Info Here

Juneteenth Food Festival & Shopping Expo

Celebrate Juneteenth with food, games, shopping, live entertainment, and more at Mar Thoma Event Center. This event is free and open to all.

Info Here

Joppa Juneteenth

On Saturday, celebrate Juneteenth with food, outdoor activities, and music at South Central Park. Dallas InnerCity Growers' and Joppy Momma’s Farm will collaborate to celebrate and educate.

Info Here

Flea Harvey’s Rock N Roll Flea Market

If you’re looking for vintage clothes, art, or vinyl records attend the monthly flea market at Lee Harvey’s this weekend. There will be a DJ, food, puppies for adoption, and more.

Info Here

Sunday, June 18

Father's Day Train at the Grapevine Vintage Railroad

Take a trip around the Metroplex with dad this Father's Day. The trip from Downtown Grapevine to the Fort Worth Stockyards is a perfect way to spend Father's Day. During the ride, kidswill be able to make a fun Father's Day card and all dads will get their very own coffee mug.

Tickets and Info Here

Father's Day Belly Flop Contest at Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark in Grand Prairie

Dads will be going with their gut this Father's Day in Grand Prairie. Epic Waters in Grand Prairie is holding a fun contest to see who can make the biggest splash.

Tickets and Info Here

Dallas Juneteenth Festival

There will be performances, food, music and more at the Dallas Juneteenth Festival at Lofty Spaces.

Tickets and Info Here

Juneteenth on Main Block Party in Deep Ellum

A Juneteenth concert to celebrate African American culture and music will be held in Deep Ellum on Main Street. The event will have live music, an exhibit, and several back-owned businesses. Drue Hill is the headliner and Kenya Moore from Real Housewives of Atlanta and Lady Jade from Dallas will host the event.

Info Here

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 10: (L-R) Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle attend Brooks Atkinson Theatre on June 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) Expand

Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight Concert at Texas Trust CU Theatre

Enjoy top hits from Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight at Texas Trust CU Theatre.

Tickets and Info Here

BONUS! Monday, June 19

Opal’s Walk for Freedom

Community members can join Opal Lee, also known as "grandmother of Juneteenth," on a 2.5-mile walk to celebrate her work to establish Juneteenth as a national holiday. Individuals can attend in person or participate virtually. Funds will be raised through the event for the building of the National Juneteenth Museum in Fort Worth.

Tickets and Info Here

Texas To-Do List

While there are a lot of events this weekend there are also plenty of great things you can check out anytime! This week on the Texas To-Do List we are featuring the Rooftop Cinema Club in Fort Worth. Watch movie classics from atop the Worthington Renaissance Hotel in downtown Fort Worth.

See our full breakdown here: https://www.fox4news.com/texas-to-do-list/rooftop-cinema-club-texas-to-do-list