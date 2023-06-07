Texas To-Do List: Rooftop Cinema Club

Are you ready to take your movie-watching experience to new heights? How about watching your favorite film on a rooftop, right in the heart of downtown? If that sounds appealing, then make sure to add the Rooftop Cinema Club in Fort Worth, to your weekend plans.

"We are social cinema. We've created a space where you can come and enjoy movies that you love, whether you haven't seen them yet or missed the chance to watch them in the theater," said Hannah Urias, the general manager of Rooftop Cinema Club Fort Worth. "Additionally, we provide a place for people to hang out, play games, and socialize. We have a bar, food options, and various tabletop games. It's a fun place to indulge in things you love."

Situated atop the Worthington Renaissance Hotel in downtown Fort Worth, this theater offers a cinematic experience unlike any other. Despite the bustling streets below, visitors need not worry about sound quality.

"We transmit the sound through Bluetooth headsets. You can talk to the person next to you, and since the headsets have excellent noise-canceling capabilities, you won't disturb those around you," Urias explained. "We strongly encourage socializing. Another great feature of the headphones is that you can take them with you if you get up to grab another drink or some food during the movie. This way, you can enjoy an uninterrupted movie experience, which is truly awesome."

From romantic comedies to action-packed blockbusters, from cult classics to timeless favorites, Rooftop Cinema Club offers a diverse range of films, ensuring there's something for everyone. However, if you're seeking the latest releases, you may need to venture to their Houston location.

"Our other location in Houston does show new releases that are currently in theaters. They have a different projector system that allows for the screening of new movies. So, here in Fort Worth, we have new-ish movies," said Urias.

While there is no formal dress code, costumes are highly encouraged at Rooftop Cinema Club.

"During cult classic screenings, we often have many attendees dressing up in costume, and we absolutely love that. This space is where fans can showcase their love for the movies," Urias said.

Worried about the weather? Fear not, as Rooftop Cinema Club has you covered. Just make sure to check your messages before leaving the house.

"We closely monitor the weather. If there's a chance of rain during the movie, we send out a notification to everyone. If guests choose not to risk it, they can transfer their tickets to another showing. In case we know it's going to rain, we will cancel the screening and provide rainchecks to all ticket holders," Urias assured us.

Rooftop Cinema Club opens its doors one hour before the movie begins, allowing ample time to fully immerse yourself in the experience. But there is good reason to show up early.

"There are plenty of fun games to play before the movie starts. You can also enjoy an alcoholic beverage and simply relax. We offer a variety of food options, and the hotel provides an elevated dining experience, offering classic movie theater foods with a twist," Urias said.

Also, arriving early ensures you can claim your preferred seats.

"While specific seats are not assigned, the type of seating you purchased is. We highly recommend arriving early to select your seats and fully experience the venue. Because we are about more than just a movie theater; we are all about creating an unforgettable experience," Urias said.

